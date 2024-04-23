Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor LG UHD 27” IPS, 4K, 3840 x 2160, 60Hz, 5ms (GtG em Faster), VESA Display, HDR™ 400, HDMI, AMD FreeSync - 27UP650-W

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Monitor LG UHD 27” IPS, 4K, 3840 x 2160, 60Hz, 5ms (GtG em Faster), VESA Display, HDR™ 400, HDMI, AMD FreeSync - 27UP650-W

27UP650-W

Monitor LG UHD 27” IPS, 4K, 3840 x 2160, 60Hz, 5ms (GtG em Faster), VESA Display, HDR™ 400, HDMI, AMD FreeSync - 27UP650-W

MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Monitor LG UHD 4K

Cena de jogos com clareza excepcional e detalhes na tela LG UHD 4K

Detalhes Perfeitos

O monitor LG UHD 4K permite que você desfrute de conteúdos em 4K e HDR como sempre sonhou

Imersão em tela grande

27"" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Design de 3 lados praticamente sem bordas

Cores vivas & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Típ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Características

AMD FreeSync
inclinação, altura e rotação

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR claro e brilhante

O monitor suporta VESA DisplayHDR 400 com brilho e contraste de grande alcance, permitindo uma imersão visual fantástica nos mais recentes jogos, filmes e imagens HDR.
  • SDR
  • HDR

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

  • SDR
  • Efeito HDR LIGADO

Efeito HDR para conteúdo SDR

Com esse efeito, é possível melhorar o mapeamento de tons e iluminação dos conteúdos SDR, trazendo uma experiência semelhante ao HDR.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

IPS com DCI-P3 95% típico oferecendo cores verdadeiras e visão ampla
IPS com DCI-P3 95% (Típ.)

Cores verdadeiras e visão ampla

A cobertura de 95% da tela IPS do espectro DCI-P3 oferece excelente precisão de cores e amplo ângulo de visão, por isso oferece cores de alta fidelidade para reproduzir cenas vívidas para ajudá-lo a se divertir o suficiente em conteúdo de entretenimento.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Melhore jogos até 4K e HDR

Experiência de jogo imersiva

O 27UP650-W impulsiona a nova era da experiência de videogame 4K HDR, não apenas trazendo o melhor em qualidade de imagem, mas também ajudando você a vencer batalhas com AMD FreeSync™,Game Mode, Black Stabilizer e Dynamic Action Sync.

Experiência imersiva em jogos de vídeo 4K HDR

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluido e Movimento Rápido

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium, os jogadores experimentam movimentos contínuos e fluidos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Esse recurso minimiza as imagens embaçadas e frames rasgados.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

*Comparação do Modo 'OFF' (imagem à esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™

  • Convencional
  • DAS

Reaja mais rápido aos adversários

Reduza o atraso de entrada com o Dynamic Action Sync para ajudar os jogadores a capturar momentos críticos em tempo real.

*O modelo convencional ilustra que não é suportado no recurso Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

  • Desligado
  • Ligado

Veja detalhes na escuridão

Black Stabilizer ajuda os jogadores a evitar atiradores de elite escondidos nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente de situações quando o flash explode.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Desfrute de conteúdos 4K e HDR

De forma vívida e realista

Conteúdo HDR para as diversas plataformas e serviços de streaming. O resultado é a mais ampla gama de cores com a tecnologia VESA DisplayHDR 400 e suporte de cores DCI-P3.

O monitor que permite aos usuários desfrutar de conteúdo 4K e HDR

*O controle remoto NÃO está incluso no pacote.

Controle na tela oferecendo interface de usuário mais fácil
Controle na tela

Interface de usuário mais fácil

Você pode personalizar o espaço de trabalho dividindo a exibição ou ajustando as opções básicas do monitor com apenas alguns cliques do mouse.

*Para baixar o Controle na Tela mais recente, visite LG.COM.

*As imagens do produto e o Controle na Tela no vídeo são apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real e do Controle Real na Tela.

Design ergonômico

Fácil e confortável

O suporte One-Click facilita a instalação sem qualquer outro equipamento e ajusta de forma flexível a inclinação, altura e rotação da tela para posicioná-la na posição ideal para você.
Monitor ajustável de inclinação

Inclinação

Monitor ajustável em altura

Altura

Monitor ajustável por pivô

Rotação

Suporte com um clique para instalação conveniente

Suporte de um clique

Design ergonômico com características de inclinação, altura, pivô e suporte de um clique.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UHD

  • Ano

    2021

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    3840 x 2160

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    1,07B

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1200:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    1000:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.4

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    9

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3.8

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    44W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    24W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5 W (condición de entrada HDMI/DP)

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    40W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • Porta de exibição

    SIM

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato