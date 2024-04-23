Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 24" IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080 144Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 24GN60R-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 24" IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080 144Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 24GN60R-B

24GN60R-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 24" IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080 144Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI HDR10 AMD FreeSync 24GN60R-B

24GN60R-B
Logotipo LG UltraGear.

24GN60R-B

Garanta sua vitória no game

Complete seu setup gamer com o monitor LG Ultragear. Desenvolvido para o gamer, os recursos mais avançados e desing eletrizante garantem uma experiência imersiva. Com tempo de resposta de 1ms REAL (GtG), taxa de atualização de 144Hz e um painel IPS com cores muito mais vivas, você garanta sua vitória no game.

Velocidade

Tempo de resposta de 1ms REAL (GtG)

Taxa de atualização de 144Hz

  •  

Cor

Experimente cores mais ricas com a gama de cores sRGB 99% (típico) e HDR10

Tecnologia

Equipado com tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ Premium para maior fluídez durante seus jogos competitivos

IPS 1ms real(GtG)

Projetado para a mais alta performance

Com uma tela IPS 1ms real (GtG) comparável à velocidade TN Speed, o monitor gamer LG UltraGear fornece uma imagem clara e nítida com o melhor tempo de resposta, elevando seu desempenho para outro patamar
*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.
*Comparação de velocidade com IPS 5ms (imagem à esquerda) e IPS 1ms (GtG).
Taxa de atualização de 144Hz

Jogabilidade fluida com frames instantâneos

Uma velocidade ultrarrápida de 144Hz permite que os jogadores vejam o próximo quadro rapidamente e reajam imediatamente aos seus adversários mudando a história do jogo em busca da vitória.
*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.
*Comparação da Taxa de Atualização de 60Hz (imagem à esquerda) e da Taxa de Atualização de 144Hz.
24GN60R-B
HDR10 com sRGB 99% (Típ.)

Joque com cores mais ricas e reais

Com a gama de cores sRGB 99% (típico) e HDR10, você garante uma imersão visual realista com cores mais vivas e reais. Independente do campo de batalha, seus jogadores verão as cores mais próximas das pretendidas pelo desenvolvedor do game.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Maior nitidez, suavidade e velocidade

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™️ Premium, os jogadores experimentam movimentos contínuos e fluidos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Esse recurso minimiza as imagens embaçadas e frames rasgados.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

*Comparação de velocidade com IPS 5ms (imagem à esquerda) e IPS 1ms (GtG).

Design gamer e elegante

Uma experiência incrível com imersão total

Melhore sua experiência de jogo com um design atraente de 3 lados praticamente sem bordas. E ainda, ajuste de inclinação para que o seu monitor se adeque ao seu estilo de jogo.

24GN60R-B

Uma comparação de duas cenas de jogo entre o modo convencional e o modo de sincronização de ação dinâmica com o atraso de entrada reduzido
Dynamic Action Sync

Reaja mais rápido aos oponentes

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.
Uma comparação de duas cenas de jogos entre o modo convencional com menos visibilidade na cena escura e o modo Black Stabilizer oferecendo melhor visibilidade na cena idêntica.

Veja detalhes na escuridão com o Black Stabilizer

Esse recurso ajuda os jogadores a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.
Uma comparação de duas cenas de jogos entre o modo convencional e o modo Crosshair, o que leva a uma melhor mira

Tenha melhor precisão na pontaria com o recurso Crosshair

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

*Acima das imagens posicionadas no lado esquerdo ilustram o modo convencional em que o recurso não é suportado.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    144

  • Tempo de resposta

    1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    2022

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2745x0.2745

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    144

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    60.4

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Contador de FPS

    SIM

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    SIM

  • Chave definida pelo usuário

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    601 x 384 x 129

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    5.22

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    3.94

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3.5

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    30.2W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    28W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

