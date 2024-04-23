Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG 24" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 1ms (MBR) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24ML600M-B

Monitor Gamer LG 24” IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 1ms (MBR) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24ML600M-B

24ML600M-B

Monitor Gamer LG 24” IPS Full HD 1920x1080 75Hz 1ms (MBR) HDMI AMD FreeSync Dynamic Action Sync 24ML600M-B

24ML600M-B
Cores Vivas em Alta Resolução1
Monitor IPS Full HD

Cores Vivas em Alta Resolução

O novo Monitor LG 23,8" conta com tecnologia IPS para melhor reprodução de cores e maior ângulo de visão, combinada com resolução Full HD (1920x1080) para melhor definição.
1ms Motion Blur Reduction

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Tenha imagens sem rastros e ações mais rápidas com o tempo de resposta de 1ms com Motion Blur Reduction.
Imagens Sem Falhas1
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Imagens Sem Falhas

A tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ reduz corte e repetições de imagens que ocorrem devido a diferença entre os quadros gráficos e a taxa de atualização do monitor. Com o FreeSync, os jogadores podem experimentar movimentos perfeitos e fluidos durante os jogos de altas configurações visuais.

*A FreeSync só está disponível quando conectado ao HDMI.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Os jogadores podem experimentar um jogo otimizado e com ritimo alucinante com o Dynamic Action Sync. Um recurso avançado para jogos de estratégia, onde torna o tempo de resposta mais responsivo.
Experiência Imersiva1
3-Side Borderless

Experiência Imersiva

O design 3-Side Borderless trás bordas finas para o Monitor, permitindo uma tela muito mais ampla e uma incrível experiência visual.
Fácil Configuração1
OnScreen Control

Fácil Configuração

O OnScreen Control permite alterar as configurações do monitor e customizar a tela em até 14 modos, com o Screen Split 2.0.

*É necessário o download de software para habilitar o OnScreen Control. Para obter detalhes de download, visite a página de suporte do produto.

*As modificações ou atualizações do software OnScreen Control não são notificadas antecipadamente.

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    PC Monitor

  • Ano

    2019

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    23.8

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    600:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    60.4

CONECTIVIDADE

  • D-Sub

    SIM(1ea)

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    De 75 a 75 anos

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    611 x 391 x 139

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    539.1 x 415.3 x 182.0

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    539.1 x 321.5 x 66.5

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    4.3

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    3.1

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    2.8

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    20W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    14.1W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    17.5W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    Depende do país

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

