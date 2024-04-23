Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

27GN750-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27" IPS Full HD 1920x1080 240Hz 1ms (GtG) HDMI USB HDR10 NVIDIA G-Sync AMD FreeSync 27GN750-B

27GN750-B
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

Inovação e Alta Performance

Inovação e Alta Performance

Inovação e Alta Performance

Garanta a vitória com o novo Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 27GN750. Tenha uma imersão de tirar o fôlego em uma tela IPS com tempo de resposta de 1ms única e 240Hz de frequência.

 

Tempo de resposta surpreendente

IPS 1ms (GTG)

Tempo de resposta surpreendente

Conheça a supreendente tela IPS com 1ms (GTG), com a velocidade máxima do monitor vença seus inimigos facilmente.

Seus jogos com movimentação fluida

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Seus jogos com movimentação fluida

Os frames são renderizados perfeitamente, permitindo a jogabilidade suave e fluidez visual surreal. Os jogadores conseguem ver até mesmo os objetos com movimento nitidamente no meio da ação, garantido a ação perfeita e na hora exata.

Alta perfomance e qualidade de cores superior

IPS com sRGB de 99%

Alta perfomance e qualidade de cores superior

A tela IPS com 99% de gama de cores sRGB proporciona uma incrível precisão de cores e um ângulo de visualização muito mais amplo, criando cores com alta fidelidade e cenas mais realistas no campo de batalha e em seus filmes.

Compatível com NVIDIA G-SYNC™

Compatível com NVIDIA G-SYNC™

O monitor LG UltraGear 27GN750 foi testado pela NVIDIA e recebe a compatibilidade com G-Sync®, que permite uma jogabilidade mais rápida e suave, balanceada com o processamento da sua placa de vídeo NVIDIA, acabando com as imagens embaçadas e frames travados.

*Simulação visual da tela.

Imagem clara, suave e veloz

Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium)

Imagem clara, suave e veloz

Com a tecnologia Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync™ Premium), os jogadores têm movimentos perfeitos e fluidos, balanceada com o processamento da sua placa de vídeo AMD, acabando com as imagens embaçadas e frames travados.

 

Mais nitidez com cores intensas

HDR10

Mais nitidez com cores intensas

27GN750 é compatível com HDR10, permitindo imersão visual realista com contraste e cores vivas. Tenha a sensação de estar no centro de qualquer campo de batalha com todas as cores e brilhos que podem proporcionar.

Comparação entre Duas Telas de Jogo comparando o Modo Convencional e o Modo Crosshair Que Ajuda na Hora de Mirar

Dynamic Action Sync®

Os jogadores podem experimentar um jogo otimizado e com ritimo alucinante com o Dynamic Action Sync. Um recurso avançado para jogos de estratégia, onde torna o tempo de resposta mais responsivo.

Comparação entre Duas Telas de Jogo comparando o Modo Convencional e o Modo Crosshair Que Ajuda na Hora de Mirar

Black Stabilizer®

Com o Black Stabilizer, ataque ou se defenda dos seus inimigos nos esconderijos escuros. Ele permite uma experiência de jogo com nitidez melhorada nos locais escuros e também em situações com alta luminosidade como uma flashbang.

Comparação entre Duas Telas de Jogo comparando o Modo Convencional e o Modo Crosshair Que Ajuda na Hora de Mirar

O recurso Crosshair® permite maior precisão

Emule um crosshair no seu monitor, possibilitando uma melhor precisão em um "noscope" em jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

O Setup Final

Design Gamer e ergonômico

O Setup Final

O design Gamer do monitor LG UltraGear 27GN750 era o que faltava para completar seu setup e deixar um visual de cair o queixo.
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tempo de resposta

    1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    2020

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    27

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    1ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.5

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

  • Porta USB Downstream

    SIM (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Porta USB Upstream

    SIM (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Compatível com G-SYNC

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    741 x 208 x 522

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    9.2

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.9

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    48W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    45W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • Porta de exibição

    SIM

  • HDMI

    SIM

  • USB A para B

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato