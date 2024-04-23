Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27", QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), HDMI, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® , HDR10 – 27GR95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), HDMI, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® , HDR10 – 27GR95QE-B

27GR95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED – Tela OLED 27”, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), HDMI, AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA® G-SYNC® , HDR10 – 27GR95QE-B

Vista Frontal
La velocidad professinal que necesitas

Seu jogo levado a sério

Monitor OLED de 240hz com tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG)

A tela

 

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98,5%**
Antirreflexo

A velocidade

 

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG)

QHD HDMI 2.1

A Tecnologia

 

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Este monitor suporta a taxa de atualização e o tempo de resposta mais rápidos do mundo com base em dezembro de 2022 , entre os monitores de jogos OLED.
*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
**DCI-P3 Típico 98,5%, Mínimo 90%.

27 polegadas QHD OLED
27 polegadas QHD OLED

Experiência de Jogo Imersiva

O monitor gamer LG UltraGear™ OLED oferece uma experiência de jogo imersiva que suporta HDR10 e DCI-P3 de 98,5% (Typ.), proporcionando uma ampla gama de cores. Com essa tecnologia avançada, os jogadores podem mergulhar totalmente no jogo, desfrutando de imagens nítidas, vibrantes e realistas.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

OLED: Pixels que auto se iluminam

OLED: Pixels que auto se iluminam

OLED: Os pixels que auto se iluminam proporcionam uma experiência de jogo ainda mais imersiva com a sua rica gama de cores, pretos muito mais puros, não deixando de lado a alta frequência e baixo tempo de resposta.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Detalhes vívidos mesmo no escuro.

Detalhes vívidos mesmo no escuro.

O monitor 27GR95QE-B possui uma notável taxa de contraste de 1,5M:1 e um brilho potente de 1.000nits, tornando-se capaz de capturar até mesmo os detalhes mais sutis em cantos profundos e escuros . Além disso, o brilho ajustável realça ainda mais os detalhes da imagem, proporcionando uma experiência de jogo vívida e imersiva, mesmo em cenas escuras.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
*1,5m:1 é a relação de contraste a 25% APL.
*Brilho máximo de até 1.000nits com base no modo de imagem Vivid, aplicação HDR e APL de 3%.
*O valor APL (Average picture level) é dado como uma porcentagem e refere-se ao valor entre o nível preto e o nível de referência para branco.

[Dica] Para desfrutar de uma experiência OLED mais brilhante no ambiente de jogos, desative o modo Smart Energy Saving.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
*O modo Smart Energy Saving é aplicado por padrão para otimizar o consumo de energia, mas você pode desfrutar de uma experiência de jogo mais brilhante desligando-o.
*Selecione 'OFF' o modo Smart Energy Saving (Geral → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando o modo Smart Energy Saving está desligado.

Antirreflexo e Baixa reflexão
Antirreflexo

Visualize seu jogo de qualquer ângulo

A aplicação da tecnologia Antirreflexo pode proporcionar uma melhor experiência de visualização em qualquer lugar, reduzindo o desvio da tela, mesmo em um ambiente de iluminação ao redor.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

 

 

 

Este produto é verificado pela UL. As amostras deste produto foram avaliadas pela UL e atendem aos requisitos de verificação aplicáveis para [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*Os painéis OLED da LG foram certificados como livres de cintilação e desconforto pela UL.
*Número do certificado (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Condições do certificado: Nível de emissão LBL (40% ou menos).

Display OLED com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG)
Display OLED com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG)

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED, veloz como nunca

O novo monitor UltraGear™ da LG oferece uma velocidade ultrarrápida com taxa de atualização de 240Hz e tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) na tela OLED.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
*Este monitor suporta a taxa de atualização mais rápida e o tempo de resposta a partir de dezembro de 2022, taxa de atualização de 240Hz e 0,03ms, entre os monitores de jogos OLED.

Velocidade incrível, taxa de atualização OLED 240Hz

Uma velocidade rápida de 240Hz permite que os jogadores vejam o próximo quadro rapidamente e faz com que a imagem pareça suave. Os jogadores podem responder rapidamente aos adversários e mirar no alvo facilmente.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

*Este monitor suporta a taxa de atualização mais rápida e o tempo de resposta a partir de dezembro de 2022, taxa de atualização de 240Hz e 0,03ms, entre os monitores de jogos OLED.

Tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG)

O tempo de resposta de 0,03 ms (GtG) reduz o efeito fantasma e ajuda os objetos a renderizarem claramente, permitindo que você aproveite o jogo com movimentos muito mais suaves e fluidos.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Amplifique a saída de jogos com tela OLED
QHD OLED HDMI 2.1

Amplifique a saída de jogos com tela OLED

O 27GR95QE-B é capaz de uma taxa de atualização de até 240Hz a partir do HDMI 2.1. Isso significa que os jogadores podem desfrutar totalmente da resolução QHD e 240Hz por DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Suporta taxa de atualização rápida de até 240Hz. É necessária uma placa gráfica que suporte HDMI 2.1 e o cabo HDMI 2.1 (incluído no pacote) para funcionar corretamente.

*A placa gráfica é vendida separadamente.

Tecnologia focada na experiência de jogo fluida

Tecnologia focada na experiência de jogo fluida

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

 

O 27GR95QE-B é um monitor compatível com G-SYNC® testado e oficialmente validado pela NVIDIA, reduzindo as rupturas e rasgos na tela para uma experiência de jogo suave e rápida.

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™️ Premium, os jogadores experimentam movimentos contínuos e fluidos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Esse recurso minimiza as imagens embaçadas e frames rasgados.

Design projetado exclusivamente para o jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação hexagonal e um design praticamente sem bordas. A base ajustável suporta giro, inclinação e altura, assim, ajuda você a jogar com mais conforto.
Giro

Giro

Inclinação/Altura

Inclinação/Altura

Pivot

Pivot

Design sem bordas

Design sem bordas

UltraGear™ Controle Remoto
Controle Remoto UltraGear™

Defina e controle do seu jeito

Com o controle remoto UltraGear™, você pode definir e controlar seu monitor. Através dele, você consegue ligar, desligar, ajustar o som, mudar de modo, entre outras funcionalidades.

*O controle remoto está incluso no pacote.

Saída de fone de ouvido de 4 polos
Saída de fone de ouvido de 4 polos

Plugin para Efeito Sonoro Imersivo

Aproveite seus jogos enquanto conversa por voz conectando-se facilmente com a saída para fone de ouvido de 4 pólos. Além disso, sinta-se ainda mais envolvido no seu jogo com o som 3D virtual DTS Headphone :X.

*Fones de ouvido vendidos separadamente.

Modos personalizados para o jogo.
Interface para jogos

Interface de jogos premiada

Os jogadores podem usar a exibição e o controle na tela para personalizar facilmente a configuração, desde ajustar as opções básicas do monitor até registrar a "Chave definida pelo usuário" que pode ser feita pelo próprio usuário.

*Para baixar o Controle na tela mais recente, visite LG.COM.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.

Proteja sua tela com OLED Care

O OLED Care ajuda a evitar o burn-in de exibição da imagem posterior, que ocorre quando a nova imagem se altera ou quando uma imagem estática de alto contraste foi exibida por muito tempo.

*Este recurso só está disponível como um controle remoto incluído no pacote.

Dynamic Action Sync

 

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.

Black Stabilizer

 

Esse recurso ajuda os jogadores a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Crosshair

 

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

Contador de FPS

 

O contador de FPS permitirá que você veja o quão bem tudo está carregando. Mesmo que esteja editando, jogando ou vendo um filme, cada quadro é importante e, com o Contador de FPS, terá dados em tempo real.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
*O recurso Crosshair não está disponível enquanto o FPS Counter está ativado.
*O contador de FPS pode exibir o valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

Estúdio de calibração LG
Estúdio de calibração LG

Cores precisas atualizadas

Otimize o desempenho de cores usando a Calibração de Hardware através do LG Calibration Studio, aproveitando ao máximo o amplo espectro de cores e consistência da tela LG QHD OLED.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos que podem diferir do uso real.
*O software e um Sensor de Calibração NÃO estão incluídos no pacote. Para baixar o software LG Calibration Studio mais recente, visite LG.COM.

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    26.5

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98,5% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Giro/Pivote

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    2023

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    26.5

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    1,07B

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1500000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98,5% (CIE1976)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Tamaño [cm]

    67.32

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    4 polos (Sound+Mic)

  • Saída SPDIF (Saída Óptica de Áudio Digital)

    SIM

  • Porta USB Downstream

    SIM (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Porta USB Upstream

    SIM (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Compatível com G-SYNC

  • Calibração HW

    Pronto para calibração HW

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Otros (características)

    Iluminación hexagonal, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4 polos H/P Out)

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Contador de FPS

    SIM

  • VRR

    SIM

  • Chave definida pelo usuário

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Iluminação LED RGB

    Iluminação Hexágono

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura/Giro/Pivote

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

SOM

  • DTS HP: X

    SIM

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258(↑) 604.4 x 464.4 x 258(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    11

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7.35

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.05

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    94W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    74W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • Porta de exibição

    SIM

  • HDMI

    SIM (ver 2.1)

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    Soporte Soporte de cable, Destornillador

  • Controle Remoto

    SIM

  • USB A para B

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Estúdio de calibração LG (True Color Pro)

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

