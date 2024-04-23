Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 31,5'' QHD 2560x1440 165Hz 1ms (MBR) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync 32GN600-B

32GN600-B

32GN600-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear 31,5'' QHD 2560x1440 165Hz 1ms (MBR) HDR10 HDMI AMD FreeSync 32GN600-B

Vista frontal
Monitor de jogos ultragear™

Monitor LG UltraGear como o equipamento poderoso para o seu setup gamer.

Inovação sem fronteiras para jogos

Monitor LG UltraGear™. Desenvolvido para o Gamer, com os recursos mais avançados, aliados a ergonomia e design eletrizante, entregando a experiência imersiva! Seja o melhor com os melhores recursos feitos para apoiar sua vitória, taxa de atualização de 165Hz, tempo de resposta de 1ms (MBR), em um painel com resolução QHD deslumbrante.

Velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 165Hz
1ms (MBR)

Qualidade de imagem

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 e sRGB 95% (típ.)

Tecnologia

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Taxa de atualização de 165Hz

Imagem fluida com frames instantâneos

Os frames ultra-rápidos de 165Hz permite os jogadores a reagirem imediatamente aos seus adversários e mudar a história do jogo para a sua vitória.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.
**Comparação entre taxa de atualização 60Hz (imagem da esquerda) e 165Hz.

Lentidão e Ghosting reduzidos no gaming com 1ms MBR

1ms MBR

Velocidade para a vitória

O tempo de resposta de 1ms MBR deixa os movimentos mais suaves, reduzindo lentidão e deixando a gameplay mais dinâmica. Jogos e objetos rápidos no meio de toda a ação dão uma vantagem competitiva ao usuário.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causa brilho menor, e os seguintes features não podem ser usados enquanto estiver ativado: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Piscadas podem ocorrer durante o uso do 1ms MBR.

Cenário Gamer em Cores Ricas e Fortes com Contraste no Monitor que Suporta HDR10 com sRGB 95% (típ.)

HDR10 com sRGB 95% (típ.)

Aproveite os vídeos e jogos HDR mais modernos

O HDR10 melhora a qualidade de imagem com imersão visual mais dinâmica e cores aprimoradas do conteúdo HDR. HDR10 é o padrão digital baseado na gama de cores sRGB 95%. Uma diferença real de cor e brilho.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Imagens mais claras, suaves e rápidas.

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ os jogos têm movimentos perfeitos e fluídos. Balanceada com o processamento da placa de vídeo, é capaz de acabar com as imagens embaçadas e frames engasgados.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.
**Comparação entre Modo 'DESLIGADO' (imagem da esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Design elegante

Uma experiência incrível com imersão total

Design exuberante com bordas infinitas (3-Side Borderless) permitem uma imagem perfeita com incrível imersão. A base pode ser ajustada para mudar a inclinação do monitor, aumentando o seu conforto.

Monitor com Design Elegante e com Bordas Infinitas com a Base que Ajusta Inclinação

Dynamic Action Sync

Reaja mais rápido aos oponentes

Chegue bem próximo do jogo em tempo real. Dynamic Action Sync leva a jogabilidade a um nível profissional. Responda à ação e aos oponentes com menos atraso de entrada e desempenho incrível.

Black Stabilizer

Veja detalhes na escuridão

A jogabilidade nunca fica no escuro. Black Stabilizer é seu aliado para atacar ou se defender de inimigos nas sombras. Ele permite uma experiência de jogo profissional, visão melhorada e um salto de competitividade.

Crosshair

Maior precisão

A precisão é o destaque da jogabilidade com o recurso Crosshair. A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

*As imagens posicionadas no lado esquerdo acima ilustram o modo convencional no qual o recurso não é compatível.
**Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso. O uso real pode ser diferente.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    31.5

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipo de painel

    VA

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    165

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    2020

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    31.5

  • Proporção

    16:9

  • Tipo de painel

    VA

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    3000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    1800:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    80

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    793 x 149 x 516

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 77.5

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    8.2

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.9

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.2

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    63W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    60W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • Porta de exibição

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

