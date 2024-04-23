Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear Curvo 34” WQHD UltraWide 3440x1440 160Hz 1ms (MBR) HDR10 AMD FreeSync HDMI 34GP63A-B

34GP63A-B

Vista frontal
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

UltraGear™ Logo.

LG UltraGear™ Monitor Curved

Seu game levado a sério

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD

Mais espaço para jogos

A tela UltraWide™ WQHD (resolução de 3440x1440, proporção 21:9) é ótima para jogos. Os jogadores podem ver mais informações na tela do jogo.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Monitor.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

160Hz Taxa de atualização

Movimento de jogo fluido

Uma velocidade rápida de 160Hz permite que os jogadores vejam o próximo quadro rapidamente e faz com que a imagem apareça sem problemas. Os jogadores podem responder rapidamente aos adversários e mirar no alvo facilmente.
  • 60Hz
  • 160Hz

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Desfoque e ghosting reduzidos em jogos com MBR de 1ms.
1ms MBR

Velocidade incrível para a vitória

O MBR de 1ms ajuda a suavizar a jogabilidade, reduzindo o desfoque e o ghosting. Objetos dinâmicos e rápidos em meio a toda a ação podem dar aos jogadores uma vantagem competitiva.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causa luminância reduzida, e os seguintes recursos não podem ser usados enquanto ele está ativado: AMD FreeSync / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync™) .

*Flicker pode ocorrer durante a operação MBR de 1ms.

Experimente movimentos suaves e flexíveis no jogo com o AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Maior nitidez, suavidade e velocidade

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium, os jogadores experimentam movimentos contínuos e fluidos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Esse recurso minimiza as imagens embaçadas e frames rasgados.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

*Comparação do Modo 'OFF' (imagem à esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Sinta o combate real com cores verdadeiras.
HDR10 com sRGB 99% (Típ.)

Sinta o combate real com cores verdadeiras

Este monitor suporta amplo espectro de cores, 99% da gama de cores sRGB, expressando cores de alta fidelidade para reprodução com HDR10, permitindo uma imersão visual realista. Independentemente do campo de batalha, ele pode ajudar os jogadores a ver as cores dramáticas que os desenvolvedores do jogo pretendiam.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

MaxxAudio®

Experiência de jogo imersiva

Essa tela simplificada apresenta uma moldura fina em três lados e sem distrações da imagem deslumbrantemente precisa e realista, enquanto os altofalantes estéreo de 7W com MaxxAudio® completam a sua experiência de jogo imersiva.

Experiência de jogo imersiva

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Design elegante

Seja elegante, chique e imersivo

O suporte One-Click facilita a instalação sem qualquer outro equipamento e ajusta de forma flexível a altura e a inclinação da tela grande para o ajudar a jogar mais confortável.
Fácil instalação

Suporte de um clique

Fácil instalação
Altura 0~110mm

Altura

0~110mm
Inclinação -5°~15°

Inclinação

-5~15°

Encontre a sua posição de visualização ideal com o suporte ajustável de altura e titulação e maximize a sua experiência com um design de três lados praticamente sem bordas.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

  • Convencional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

Reaja mais rápido aos adversários

Reduza o atraso de entrada com o Dynamic Action Sync para ajudar os jogadores a capturar momentos críticos em tempo real.

*O modelo convencional da LG não é suportado no recurso Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

  • Desligado
  • Ligado
Black Stabilizer

Ataque primeiro no escuro

Black Stabilizer ajuda os jogadores a evitar atiradores de elite escondidos nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente de situações quando o flash explode.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

  • Desligado
  • Ligado
Crosshair

Melhor objetivo

O ponto alvo é fixado no centro para melhorar a precisão do tiro.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    34

  • Resolução

    3440 x 1440

  • Tipo de painel

    VA

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Curvatura

    1800R

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    160

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraGear

  • Ano

    2022

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    34

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    VA

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    3440 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    3000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    1800R

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    160

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    3000:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    86.42

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    SIM(1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinación/Altura

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

SOM

  • Maxx Áudio

    SIM

  • Palestrante

    7Wx2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    809 x 572.9 x 312(↑) 809 x 462.9 x 312(↓)

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    10.7

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7.9

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5.8

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    45W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    42W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • Porta de exibição

    SIM

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

