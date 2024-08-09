Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – Tela OLED 45", QHD, HDR400 Trueblack, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA G-SYNC

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – Tela OLED 45”, QHD, HDR400 Trueblack, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA G-SYNC

45GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – Tela OLED 45”, QHD, HDR400 Trueblack, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GtG), NVIDIA G-SYNC

Front view

Monitor Gamer OLED UltraGear™.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real

A Tela

 

45" UltraWide QHD OLED curvo (800R)

Display HDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% 

Anti-reflexo e Baixa reflexão

 

A Velocidade

Taxa de atualização de 240Hz 

Tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) 

240Hz via DisplayPort e HDMI

A Tecnologia

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC® 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro 

VESA ClearMR

*O vídeo mostra o produto LG UltraGear™ OLED para fins ilustrativos

**O brilho do monitor é comparável ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE. 

Vista superior do corpo com curvatura de 800r.

Curvatura perfeita para imersão gamer

Com a tela curva você vivencia uma experiência completamente imersiva e que te permite sentir-se parte do game. 

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Ao sentar-se em sua mesa, a curvatura se torna o ponto focal da tela, entregando os gráficos originais com brilho e vivacidade consistentes, sem nenhuma distorção. Esteja no centro da curvatura de 800R e explore todo o universo dos jogos.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

**A suposição de visualização pode variar dependendo da distância da tela e da postura do usuário.

45" UltraWide QHD OLED curvo (800R)

Vista panorâmica de jogos

Sua tela Ultra-WQHD de 45 polegadas 21:9 oferece uma visão 30% mais ampla do que uma tela padrão 16:9. Tenha uma experiência muito mais realista e imersiva e sinta-se dentro do jogo.

Cena de jogo em um monitor de jogos panorâmico.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Tela de 45” Curva 21:9

Curvatura perfeita e tamanho ideal para a verdadeira experiência gamer. A proporção 21:9 bem equilibrada vertical e horizontalmente, permite que você veja todos os detalhes do jogo.

LG gram-light-slim-portability.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

**Os números são calculados com base nas dimensões reais de largura e altura de um monitor de 45 polegadas 21:9 e um monitor de 49 polegadas 32:9.

Tela OLED com ainda mais brilho

Tenha uma experiência ainda mais incrível

A brilhante tela OLED leva as cores a um novo nível de vivacidade. Com uma luminosidade padrão de 275 nits e um brilho máximo de 1300 nits, este monitor mantém seus visuais ainda mais brilhantes e vibrantes, garantindo que você nunca jogue no escuro.

Painel OLED brilhante.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

**O brilho do monitor é comparado ao modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE. *Brilho: 250 nits (Min.), 275 nits (Típico).

Micro Lens Array+

A evolução do OLED

Nosso OLED UltraGear™ apresenta a tecnologia Micro Lens Array+, que oferece 37,5% mais brilho (MLA) em comparação ao SDR.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

A explosão de cores

Experimente detalhes realistas em todas as cenas, do mais brilhante ao mais escuro, com o VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 e sua taxa de contraste de 1.5M e DCI-P3 de 98.5%.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

**1.5m:1 é a taxa de contraste em 25% APL.

***APL (Nível Médio de Imagem) é um valor dado em porcentagem e refere-se ao valor entre o nível de preto e o nível de referência para o branco.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligue o modo Smart Energy Saving.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Configure o Modo de Jogo como Gamer 1.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Configure o Brilho para 100.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Configure o Brilho Máximo para Alto.

Imagen de configuración GUI de SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Imagem da configuração GUI do Modo de Jogo.
Imagem da configuração GUI de Brilho.
Imagem da configuração GUI de Brilho Máximo.
Imagem da configuração GUI de SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Imagem da configuração GUI do Modo de Jogo.
Imagem da configuração GUI de Brilho.
Imagen de configuración GUI de Peak Brightness.
Imagem da configuração GUI de SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 1] Desligue o modo Smart Energy Saving.

Imagem da configuração GUI do Modo de Jogo.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 2] Configure o Modo de Jogo como Gamer 1.

Imagem da configuração GUI de Brilho.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 3] Configure o Brilho para 100.

Imagen de configuración GUI de Peak Brightness.

Configurações rápidas para uma experiência OLED mais brilhante

[Opção 4] Configure o Brilho Máximo para Alto.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

**O consumo de energia pode aumentar quando as opções acima são escolhidas.

***O burn-in da tela pode ocorrer em modo mais brilhante.

Monitor OLED com 240Hz

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED,
veloz como nunca

 

A velocidade ultrarrápida de 240Hz permite que você veja o próximo quadro rapidamente.

Monitor OLED com 240Hz e 0,03ms (GtG).

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Tempo de resposta ultrarrápido de 0,03ms (GtG)

O incrível tempo de resposta de 0,03ms (GtG) reduz o efeito ghosting e ajuda os objetos a renderizarem claramente, permitindo que você aproveite o jogo com movimentos extremamente fluídos.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Design projetado exclusivamente para o jogador

Melhore a sua experiência de jogo com uma nova iluminação hexagonal e um design sem bordas. A base ajustável suporta giro, inclinação e altura, assim, ajuda você a jogar com mais conforto.

Novo design hexagonal com suporte em L.

Imagem do produto com iluminação traseira.

Ícone de ajuste de giro.

Giro

Ícone de ajuste de inclinação.

Inclinação

Ícone de ajuste de altura.

Altura

Ícone de design praticamente sem bordas.

Design sem bordas

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Experiência de jogo fluída

Comparação de imagem de jogo fluida - A imagem da esquerda apresenta tearing e a da direita está sem tearing.

Certificado VESA AdaptiveSync

Com a certificação VESA AdaptativeSync, você desfruta de visuais mais suaves, sem tearing e reprodução de vídeo sem instabilidade.

Compatível com NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Este monitor é compatível com G-SYNC® testado e oficialmente validado pela NVIDIA, reduzindo Screen Tearing para uma experiência de jogo mais suave e rápida.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Com a tecnologia FreeSync™ Premium Pro, os jogadores podem experimentar movimentos contínuos e fluídos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Reduz significativamente o Screen Tearing e Stuttering.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

**O desempenho do recurso é comparado aos modelos que não se aplicam a tecnologia de sincronização.

***Podem ocorrer erros ou atrasos dependendo da conexão de rede.

Mais nitidez no seu jogo

Este monitor recebeu a certificação VESA ClearMR 13000, permitindo que você veja cada movimento tão claramente quanto imagens estáticas, com uma redução incrível no desfoque de movimento para jogos.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Antirreflexo 

Visualize seu jogo de qualquer ângulo

A aplicação da tecnologia antirreflexo pode proporcionar uma melhor experiência de visualização em qualquer lugar, reduzindo o desvio da tela, mesmo no ambiente com iluminação ao redor.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

Tela brilhante e confortável para os olhos

Com a tecnologia Live Color Low Blue Light da LG você garante a melhor experiência de cuidado com os olhos, pois ela reduz o componente de luz azul emitido pelo monitor permitindo escolher o filtro de luz azul do nível 1 ao 4.

*Os painéis OLED da LG foram certificados como Flicker-Free, sem desconforto com reflexo e com baixa luz azul pela UL.

**Número do certificado: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (condições de UGR menor que 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

***O recurso acima pode variar dependendo do ambiente de computação ou condições do usuário.

Jogadores desfrutam de um jogo com taxa de atualização de 240Hz suportada por DP 1.4 ou HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 e HDMI 2.1

Amplifique sua tela OLED através da saída de jogos

Este monitor é capaz de uma taxa de atualização de até 240Hz via DP e HDMI, isso permite que você desfrute totalmente da resolução Ultra-WQHD e 240Hz tanto pela porta DisplayPort quanto HDMI. 

*Suporta taxa de atualização rápida de até 240Hz. É necessário uma placa gráfica que suporte DP 1.4 ou cabo HDMI 2.1 (ambos os cabos incluídos no pacote) para funcionar corretamente.

**A placa gráfica NÃO está incluída no pacote. Deve ser adquirida separadamente.

PBP & PIP

Jogue e execute outras atividades ao mesmo tempo

Esse monitor suporta até 2 PBP e PIP, permitindo que você veja o conteúdo proveniente de 2 entradas em uma tela. Isso significa que você pode executar vários jogos ou tarefas em um monitor ao mesmo tempo.

Tela dividida mostrando conteúdos de um laptop e um PC.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

**PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.

***O desempenho real variará conforme o PC e os programas em execução.

O cabo do fone de ouvido de 4 polos está conectado ao monitor.

Saída para fone de ouvido de 4 polos

Plugin para
Efeito Sonoro Imersivo

Conecte facilmente seu fone de ouvido com a saída de fone de ouvido de 4 polos e aproveite os jogos enquanto conversa por voz. Além disso, você pode experimentar um som imersivo com DTS Headphone:X, oferecendo uma experiência de áudio 3D virtual.

*Os fones de ouvido NÃO estão incluídos no pacote. Devem ser adquiridos separadamente.

Proteja sua tela com OLED Care

O OLED Care ajuda a evitar o burn-in de exibição da imagem, que ocorre quando uma nova imagem se altera ou quando uma imagem estática de alto contraste é exibida por muito tempo.

*Este recurso está disponível apenas como um joystick de 4 direções incluído no pacote.

Dynamic Action Sync

Responda a ação dos seus oponentes com menos input lag e capture os momentos mais críticos do jogo em tempo real.

Black Stabilizer

Esse recurso ajuda a evitar que os atiradores se escondam nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente das situações quando o flash explode.

Crosshair

A centralização do crosshair possibilita melhor visão e precisão nos jogos de tiro em primeira pessoa.

Contador de FPS

Cada frame importa. Veja a velocidade de carregamento de dados em tempo real com o contador FPS.

*As imagens simuladas são para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos e podem diferir do uso real.

**O recurso Crosshair não está disponível enquanto o Contador de FPS está ativado.

***O Contador de FPS pode exibir um valor que excede a taxa de atualização máxima do monitor.

****Contador de FPS: Medição de quadros por segundo.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    45”

  • Resolução

    WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9)

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED Curvo

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m² (típ.)

  • Curvatura

    800R

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm)| Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED Curvo – 45GS95QE-B

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    45”

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    OLED Curvo

  • Tempo de resposta

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Resolução

    WQHD (3440 x 1440) (21:9)

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    1.07B

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m² (típ.)

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1.500.000:1 (típ.)

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Curvatura

    800R

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Tratamento de Superfície

    Antirreflexo

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    Sim (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Sim (1ea)

  • Versão DP

    1.4

  • Porta USB Downstream

    Sim (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Porta USB Upstream

    Sim (1ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Sim

  • Cor calibrada na fábrica

    Sim

  • PIP

    Sim

  • PBP

    Sim (2)

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Sim

  • Calibração HW

    Sim (pronta)

  • Contador de FPS

    Sim

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    Sim

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    Sim

  • Iluminação LED RGB

    Iluminação Hexagonal

  • Efeito HDR

    Sim

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação (1°~15°) | Altura (120mm)| Giro Lateral Swivel (-10~10°)

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

  • Design sem bordas

    Sim

  • Suporte 1Click

    Sim

SOM

  • DTS HP: X

    Sim

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    57.5W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    20V 13.5A

  • Entrada CA

    Bivolt 100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Adaptador externo

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    Sim

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    DisplayPort

  • Adaptador

    Sim

  • Cabo de alimentação

    Sim

