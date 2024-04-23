Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor LG UltraWide™

A tecnologia HDR agora é aplicada a vários conteúdos. Este monitor é compatível com HDR10 (alta faixa dinâmica), suportando níveis específicos de cor e brilho que permitem que os espectadores aproveitem as cores dramáticas do conteúdo.
HDR10

Contraste Detalhado

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

O monitor LG IPS exibe uma precisão de cores impecável. Com um amplo ângulo de visão, a tela IPS possui 99% de cobertura do espectro sRGB.
IPS com sRGB 99% (Típ.)

Cores verdadeiras e visão ampla

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Tela UltraWide™ Full HD de 26" 21:9

Veja mais, faça mais

Veja mais e faça mais nesta tela UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080). Com 33% a mais de espaço na tela em largura do que a tela de resolução FHD (1920x1080), você pode realizar várias tarefas com eficiência, sem alternar entre os programas.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Você pode personalizar a área de trabalho dividindo a exibição ou ajustando as opções básicas do monitor com apenas alguns cliques do mouse.
Controle na tela

Controle com poucos cliques

*Para baixar o OnScreen Control mais recente, clique no botão DOWNLOAD.

*As imagens do produto e o OnScreen Control no vídeo são apenas para fins ilustrativos e podem diferir do produto real e do OnScreen Control real.

*Os recursos podem não funcionar corretamente dependendo do PC que o usuário está usando.

Melhore sua experiência de jogo

1ms MBR ajuda a jogabilidade suave, reduzindo o desfoque e ghosting. Objetos dinâmicos e rápidos em meio a toda a ação podem dar aos jogadores uma vantagem competitiva.
1ms MBR

Velocidade incrível para a vitória

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causa luminância reduzida e os seguintes recursos não podem ser usados ​​enquanto estiver ativado: AMD FreeSync™.

*Flicker pode ocorrer durante a operação MBR de 1 ms.

Com a tecnologia AMD FreeSync™, os jogadores podem experimentar movimentos fluidos e contínuos em jogos de alta resolução e ritmo acelerado. Ele praticamente reduz o rasgo e a gagueira da tela.
AMD FreeSync™

*Fluid and Rapid Motion podem ocorrer durante a operação MBR de 1 ms

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*Comparação do modo 'OFF' (imagem à esquerda) e AMD FreeSync™.

  • Convencional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

Reaja mais rápido aos oponentes

Reduza o atraso de entrada com o Dynamic Action Sync para ajudar os jogadores a capturar momentos críticos em tempo real.

*O convencional ilustra que o modelo da LG não é compatível com o recurso Dynamic Action Sync(DAS).

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

  • Desligado
  • Ligado
Black Stabilizer

Ataque primeiro no escuro

Black Stabilizer ajuda os jogadores a evitar snipers escondidos nos lugares mais escuros e escapar rapidamente de situações quando o flash explode.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real

  • Desligado
  • Ligado
Mira

Melhor mira

O ponto alvo é fixado no centro para melhorar a precisão do disparo.

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Pode diferir do uso real.

Proteja seus olhos com recursos de cuidados com os olhos

A solução de baixa luz azul de hardware com certificação TÜV Rheinland integrada mantém a precisão das cores na tela e minimiza a emissão de luz azul para otimizar o conforto dos olhos.

O Modo Leitor ajusta a temperatura da cor e a luminância, o que ajuda a diminuir a fadiga ocular e proporciona conforto visual ao ler documentos em um monitor.

O Flicker Safe reduz a cintilação invisível na tela, o que ajuda a reduzir o cansaço visual. Ele fornece um ambiente de trabalho confortável por um longo tempo.

Luz azul baixa

Modo Leitor

Flicker Safe

*As imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão dos recursos. Podem diferir do uso real.

*O recurso acima pode variar dependendo das condições reais de uso que o usuário está usando.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    25.7

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do produto

    UltraWide

  • Ano

    2022

EXIBIÇÃO

  • Tamanho [polegadas]

    25.7

  • Proporção

    21:9

  • Tipo de painel

    IPS

  • Tempo de resposta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolução

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Profundidade de cor (número de cores)

    16,7 milhões

  • Ângulo de visão (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (típ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relação de contraste (Tipo)

    1000:1

  • Gama de cores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Gama de cores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Taxa de atualização (máx.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brillo (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación de contraste (mín.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    65.3

CONECTIVIDADE

  • HDMI

    SIM(2ea)

  • Saída para auscultadores

    3 polos (somente som)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    SIM

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Fraqueza de cor

    SIM

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    SIM

  • Seguro de cintilação

    SIM

  • Sincronização de ação dinâmica

    SIM

  • Estabilizador Preto

    SIM

  • Mira

    SIM

  • Otros (características)

    Luz azul baja

  • Modo Leitor

    SIM

  • Super Resolução+

    SIM

  • Tecnologia de redução de desfoque de movimento.

    SIM

  • Interruptor de entrada automática

    SIM

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

MECÂNICA

  • Exibir ajustes de posição

    Inclinação

  • Montável na parede [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones de envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    732 x 150 x 365

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    635.7 x 385.3 x 211.5

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    635.7 x 292.8 x 46.0

  • Peso en envío [kg]

    4.9

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    3.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3.1

PODER

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    24W

  • Consumo de energía (Energy Star)

    15.09W

  • Consumo de energia (modo de suspensão)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    22W

  • Consumo de energia (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACESSÓRIO

  • HDMI

    SIM

APLICAÇÃO SW

  • Controlador duplo

    SIM

  • Controle na tela (LG Screen Manager)

    SIM

PADRÃO

  • RoHS

    SIM

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

