Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Projetor LG Cinebeam Smart, portátil, Full HD, até 120", 450 ANSI Lumens, WebOS 22, Bluetooth, WI-FI - PF510Q

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Projetor LG Cinebeam Smart, portátil, Full HD, até 120", 450 ANSI Lumens, WebOS 22, Bluetooth, WI-FI - PF510Q

PF510Q

Projetor LG Cinebeam Smart, portátil, Full HD, até 120", 450 ANSI Lumens, WebOS 22, Bluetooth, WI-FI - PF510Q

Front view
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

LG CineBeam.

Seu cinema em qualquer lugar

Transforme o seu espaço numa experiência cinematográfica com o novo projetor inteligente da LG onde estiver.

Design compacto e portátil

Cabe na palma da mão

Controle remoto Intuitivo (IR) 

Uso inteligente

webOS & Conexão sem fio

Saída dupla de áudio Bluetooth

Tela

Projeção de até 120" em FHD

Auto Vertical Keystone: Correção automatica do padrão de imagens em superficies irregulares

O projetor foi desenhado para caber em uma mão.

Tamanho compacto

Design que cabe na palma da sua mão

Tamanho leve e compacto, portátil para que você tenha a experiência de cinema em qualquer lugar.
Controle remoto (IR)

Controle remoto intuitivo e conveniente

O novo controle remoto IR simples conta com uma interface simplificada e 18 botões, permitindo que você controle o projetor de forma rápida e fácil.

*O controle remoto está incluso no pacote.

Tenha acesso aos seus conteúdos favoritos
webOS 22

Tenha acesso aos seus conteúdos favoritos

Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV e muito mais estão disponíveis e são fáceis de acessar no webOS 22.

*É necessária conexão com a internet e assinatura de serviços de streaming.

*Os serviços suportados podem variar conforme o país.

Conexão sem fio inteligente

Apple Home e AirPlay
Apple Home e AirPlay

Espelhe os conteúdos do seu dispositivo no projetor

Com o projetor inteligente LG, basta compartilhar seu entretenimento a partir de dispositivos Apple compatíveis - iPhone, iPad e Mac - usando o AirPlay para a tela grande de alta definição.

Como usar seus dispositivos Apple com LG CineBeam corretamente

Alt text

Transmitir vídeo do dispositivo Apple para o LG CineBeam

1. Encontre o vídeo que você deseja transmitir.
2. Toque no ícone do AirPlay.
3. Escolha o seu projetor LG CineBeam.
4. Se aparecer um código de acesso AirPlay na tela do projetor, introduza o código no dispositivo Apple.

Alt text

Espelhar o seu dispositivo Apple para LG CineBeam

1. Abra o painel de controle.
2. Toque na tela de espelhamento de conteúdo.
3. Selecione o seu LG Cinebeam na lista.
4. Se aparecer um código de acesso AirPlay na tela do projetor, introduza o código no dispositivo Apple.

Alt text

Configurar o HomeKit no LG CineBeam

1. Clique no aplicativo AirPay disponível no sistema operacional webOS22.
2. Clique em Abrir configurações e selecione 'Configurar HomeKit'.
3. Digitalize o código QR no LG CineBeam usando seu dispositivo Apple.
4. Complete a configuração HomeKit no LG CineBeam.

Alt text

*O dispositivo Apple tem que estar ligado à mesma rede Wi-Fi que o projetor.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone e Mac são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registadas nos EUA e outros países e regiões.
*Este LG CineBeam suporta AirPlay 2 e requer iOS 12.3 ou posterior ou macOS 10.14.5 ou posterior.

Expanda seus conteúdos para uma tela de até 120 polegadas
Compartilhamento de tela

Expanda seus conteúdos para uma tela de até 120 polegadas

Basta compartilhar vídeos, fotos e músicas de seus dispositivos Android e notebook para ter uma experiência de cinema em uma tela gigante.

*Suportado no Android ou Windows 8.1 e superior.

Emparelhamento Bluetooth estendido
Saída dupla de áudio Bluetooth

Emparelhamento Bluetooth estendido

Ao suportar o emparelhamento Bluetooth por meio do Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, o projetor LG PF510Q pode ser conectado a dois dispositivos ao mesmo tempo. Assim, você pode compartilhar o som com sua família ou amigos mesmo em ambientes sensíveis ao ruído.

*Suportado no BT 5.0 e superior. O som entre os dois dispositivos conectados pode não corresponder.

Até 120 polegadas de resolução Full HD

Tamanho de tela flexível para imersão cinematográfica

Com resolução FHD (1920 x 1080) e tamanho compacto para caber em qualquer lugar, você pode criar seu próprio cinema imersivo em casa ou ao ar livre em uma tela flexível de 30 polegadas até 120 polegadas.
Tenha com as crianças a primeira experiência de cinema em casa
Desfrute dos seus conteúdos favoritos, mesmo numa sala estreita
Tenha com as crianças a primeira experiência de cinema em casa
Tenha com as crianças a primeira experiência de cinema em casa
Se reuna com os seus amigos e assista filmes em uma tela gigante de até 120 polegadas ao ar livre
Se reuna com os seus amigos e assista filmes em uma tela gigante de até 120 polegadas ao ar livre

Tamanho de tela flexível para imersão cinematográfica

*A conexão do cabo de alimentação é necessária para a operação.

 

Auto Vertical Keystone

Correção automática do padrão de imagens em superfícies irregulares. Com isso, você não precisa se preocupar e se limitar apenas às superfícies regulares.

Calculadora LG de Projeção

Você pode simular a projeção do CineBeam no seu espaço usando a calculadora LG de projeção.
CALCULE AGORA!
Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Resolução nativa

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

    450

  • Tipo de movimento

    ﻿LED de 4 canais (RGBB)

  • Relação de contraste

    150,000:1

  • Correção digital de keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Saída

    5W Mono

  • Airplay 2 (transmissão de vídeo, espelhamento e streaming de áudio para iOS/Mac)

    SIM (até 4K/30Hz)

  • Compartilhamento de tela (espelhamento sem fio com dispositivo compatível com MiraCast)

    SIM

  • Zoom

    Fixo

Todas as especificações

SISTEMA DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Sistema de Projeção

    DLP

RESOLUÇÃO NATIVA

  • Resolução nativa

    Full HD (1920x1080)

BRILHO (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

    450

RELAÇÃO DE CONTRASTE

  • Relação de contraste

    150,000:1

LENTE DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Foco (automático/manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixo

IMAGEM DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Tamanho da tela

    30" ~ 120"

  • Padrão (lente para parede)

    60"@1,59m, 100"@2,65m

  • Taxa de lançamento

    1.2

DESLOCAMENTO DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Deslocamento de projeção

    1

FONTE DE LUZ

  • Tipo de movimento

    ﻿LED de 4 canais (RGBB)

  • Horas de vida

    30.000 horas

SOM

  • Saída

    5W Mono

  • Voz clara

    SIM (Clear Voice Pro)

  • Compatível com Dolby Atmos

    SIM (Pass through)

TAMANHO

  • Tamanho líquido (mm) (L x P x A)

    148 x 148 x 66,5

PESO DO PRODUTO

  • Peso líquido (kg ou g)

    1

TEMPERATURA

  • Temperatura de operação

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMIDADE

  • Uniformidade (JBMMA 9 pontos)

    85%↑

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SINAL DE ENTRADA

  • Digital (HDMI)

    Até 1080p (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

TERMINAIS DE ENTRADA/SAÍDA

  • Saída de áudio

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB tipo A

    1 (USB2.0)

RECURSOS

  • Plataforma (SO, UI)

    webOS 4.0 (inteligente)

  • Home Dashboard (entrada, IoT com dispositivo OFC)

    SIM (OCF/UEI IoT não suportado)

  • Imagem de fundo

    SIM

  • Sugestão de conteúdo

    SIM

  • Navegador de Internet

    SIM

  • Compatibilidade do alto-falante AI

    Funciona com Apple Homekit

  • Compartilhamento de tela (espelhamento sem fio com dispositivo compatível com MiraCast)

    SIM

  • Airplay 2 (transmissão de vídeo, espelhamento e streaming de áudio para iOS/Mac)

    SIM (até 4K/30Hz)

  • Compartilhamento de conteúdo sem fio (com Android, iOS)

    SIM

  • Compartilhamento de conteúdo (com dispositivo compatível com DLNA)

    SIM

  • Saída de som Bluetooth

    SIM

  • Controle de sincronização AV Bluetooth

    SIM

  • LG Sound Sync (com barra de som)

    SIM

  • HDMI ARC (canal de retorno de áudio)

    SIM (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    SIM

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play (detecção automática de fonte RGB/DVI/HDMI)

    SIM

  • Host USB (filme, música, foto)

    SIM

  • Guia de configuração

    SIM (Bean Bird)

  • HID (conexão de teclado/mouse/GamePad via USB)

    SIM

  • Função Eco - Modo de economia de energia

    SIM (Mínimo/Médio/Máximo)

  • Função econômica - Temporizador de suspensão

    SIM

  • Função econômica - Desligamento automático / Suspensão automática

    SIM

  • Função Eco - Tempo para ligar/desligar

    SIM (Ligado / Desligado)

  • Função Eco - Espera automática / Desligamento automático

    SIM

  • Processador

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR

  • Mapeamento de tons HDR

    SIM

  • Cinema real

    SIM

  • Upscaler

    SIM (Full HD)

  • Super resolução (controle especializado)

    SIM (Full HD)

  • Correção digital de keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Inversão de imagem

    SIM (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Gradação suave

    SIM

  • Controle de nível de preto

    SIM

  • Redução de ruído

    SIM

  • Ajuste da temperatura da cor

    SIM

  • Contraste dinâmico (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Cor dinâmica (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Sistema de gerenciamento de cores (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Configuração da gama de cores (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Correção de gama (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Configuração do balanço de branco (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Ligar/desligar rápido (instantâneo)

    SIM (ligado 12 segundos ↓ / desligado 2 segundos)

  • Modo de armazenamento

    SIM

  • Autodiagnóstico

    SIM

DESIGN

  • Cor do gabinete

    Branco

  • Tecla local

    Joystick

  • Suporte para pernas

    SIM (4 pernas)

  • Orifício para tripé (para tripé, montagem no teto)

    SIM

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Manual (livro completo ou simples)

    Livro simples

  • Guia rápido do usuário (Guia de configuração rápida)

    SIM

  • Cartão de garantia

    SIM

  • Controle remoto - Normal

    SIM

  • Conformidades (Regulamento)

    KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

RUÍDO

  • Economia de energia Mín. (Brilhante)

    29dB(A)

  • Economia de energia média (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Economia de energia máx. (Eco)

    24dB(A)

PROPORÇÃO DE ASPECTO

  • Controle da relação de aspecto

    16:9/Original/4:3/Zoom vertical/4-Way Zoom

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Consumo de energia (máx.)

    62W

  • Energia em espera

    <0.5W

  • Fonte de alimentação

    Adaptador 65W

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato