Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Aproveite 12 meses de HBO Max nas compras de LG OLED TV e LG QNED - Aproveite 3 meses de HBO Max nas compras de LG NanoCell e LG UHDTV.

Participar é muito fácil!

01

De 18/04/2022 a 31/07/2022,
compre sua LG TV dos modelos
participantes da promoção*.

02

Cadastre a sua Nota Fiscal
de compra neste site até
o dia 07/08/2022.

03

Se o seu cadastro for aprovado,
você receberá um voucher
por email com as instruções
para resgatar sua assinatura
HBO Max.

*Promoção válida para modelos 2021 - consulte listagem dos modelos participantes no regulamento.
Oferta disponível na compra de produtos selecionados – veja regulamento. A promoção é válida para as compras de 18/04/2022 a 31/07/2022. Regulamento completo no site www.tvLGcomHBOMax.com.br. Cadastro de NF e Cupom Fiscal no site até 07/08/2022, após cadastro aprovado, resgates disponibilizados no site da HBO MAX até 14/08/2022, às 23h59 BRT. Após período de assinatura promocional concedido, haverá cobrança automática de R$ 27.90*/mês. Cancele a qualquer momento. Sem reembolso para períodos parciais de faturamento. Limite de uma assinatura por CPF. Novos assinantes apenas. Para mais informações sobre a assinatura HBO Max, consulte www.hbomax.com.br. Promoção não cumulativa. Imagens ilustrativas."

SAC

Para dúvidas ou mais informações escreva para
atendimento@tvLGcomHBOMax.com.br

Ou envie um WhatsApp para: 11 95259-9837