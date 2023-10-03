About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CONCEPTION QNED OÙ L’ACHETER
CONCEPTION QNED
Le téléviseur MiniLED QNED de LG monté sur un mur gris. L’écran montre un plan rapproché de grandes feuilles de plantes de couleurs vertes, bleues et rouges.

Une vue à couper carrément le souffle.

Augmentez votre immersion et rehaussez votre espace avec un téléviseur magnifique, qu’il soit allumé ou éteint.

Une conception élégante pour une finition raffinée.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG est conçu pour vous couper le souffle. Optimisé pour un montage au mur avec une conception ultra mince, même notre téléviseur à écran ultra large de 86 pouces se suspend presque complètement à plat contre le mur afin de rehausser votre décor intérieur.

 

Deux images d'un grand téléviseur à écran plat monté au mur dans divers intérieurs modernes. Les écrans affichent des scènes de nature.

*Il peut y avoir un léger écart entre le téléviseur et le mur en fonction de l’endroit où le téléviseur est installé.

Merveilleusement élaboré à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur.

*Il se peut que le véritable produit soit différent.

*Haut-parleurs vendus séparément.

Cinématique en tout point.

L’écran cinématique du Mini LED QNED de LG est conçu pour une immersion ultime. Le cadre minimaliste et ultra large maximise votre contenu pour une expérience envoûtante de visionnement.

Un grand téléviseur à écran plat monté sur un mur à côté de fenêtres allant du sol au plafond. Une petite plante est posée sur une table basse devant le téléviseur.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

Trois images du téléviseur Mini LED QNED de LG dans différentes situations. De haut en bas : une sessions d’études en ligne, une réunion virtuelle, une soirée à la maison.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED