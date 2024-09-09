Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Image de la célébration des 10 ans de webOS lors de la LG Streaming Week, en présence de partenaires de contenu mondiaux

LG Streaming Week

9 septembre ~ 13 octobre

Recevez une offre hebdomadaire limitée

Célébration des 10 ans de webOS

Découvrez vos films, séries, sports, dessins animés, jeux et bien plus encore. 

Découvrez les dernières offres de la LG Streaming Week sur votre LG TV.

Recevez des offres hebdomadaires limitées

Il vous suffit d’ouvrir l’application LG Streaming Week sur votre LG TV pour profiter des offres.

Profitez de 3 mois d’abonnement gratuit

Apple TV+

Profitez de 3 mois d’abonnement gratuit

Apple Music

Profitez de 1 mois d’abonnement gratuit

Baby Shark World

Obtenez votre premier mois pour 1 $

et 30 minutes d’essai gratuit Blacknut

40 % de réduction pour Crave Premium annuel

Crave

Obtenez 30 jours gratuits

Crunchyroll

17,99 $ sur vos deux premiers mois

DAZN

Profitez de 70 % de réduction pendant 6 mois

Mubi

Economisez 50 % sur la formule annuelle standard

Paramount+

Jusqu’à 50 % de remise sur l’accès à la location/l’achat 

Prime Video

Obtenez 40 % de réduction sur TSN annuel

TSN
Image de LG OLED TV

Autres offres

Pendant la LG Streaming Week

Autres offres En savoir plus

*Le contenu, les applications et les offres disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du service, du pays, du produit et de la région. Des conditions s’appliquent.

**LG a lancé ses premiers téléviseurs LCD et OLED dotés de la plateforme webOS en 2014.

***Les offres hebdomadaires limitées ne peuvent être utilisées qu’à la fin de chaque semaine promotionnelle. Consultez l’application LG Streaming Week sur LG TV pour connaître les offres hebdomadaires. Les offres peuvent être clôturées prématurément en raison du nombre limité de coupons.

Apple TV+: L’offre se termine le 17 novembre 2024. Disponible sur les LG Smart TV 4K et 8K (modèles de 2018 à 2024), et sur les modèles StanbyME et StanbyME GO sur l’app Apple TV. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnements et les réabonnements admissibles à Apple TV+ dans votre région. Une seule offre par téléviseur et par identifiant Apple. Le forfait se renouvelle automatiquement au prix mensuel en vigueur dans votre région, jusqu’à l’annulation. Requiert un identifiant Apple avec un mode de paiement enregistré. Le paiement sera facturé sur le mode de paiement enregistré et peut être annulé à tout moment au moins un jour avant chaque date de renouvellement dans les paramètres de votre compte lié au service. Les Modalités et la Politique de confidentialité d’Apple s’appliquent; voir les Modalités applicables au https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/cafr/terms.html. Vous devez avoir l’âge minimum requis dans votre pays et vous trouver dans le pays correspondant à la boutique dans laquelle vous utilisez le code. Produits et services compatibles requis. Ne peut être combinée avec d’autres offres donnant accès au même service. Apple TV+ est une marque de service d’Apple Inc.

Apple Music: L’offre se termine le 30 avril 2025. Offre disponible sur l’app Apple Music sur certains modèles de téléviseurs LG 4K (modèles de 2018 à 2024), 8K Smart TV (modèles de 2018 à 2024), ainsi que les modèles de StanbyME et StanbyME Go TV. Nouveaux abonnements et réabonnements admissibles seulement. L’abonnement à Apple Music se renouvelle automatiquement au prix mensuel en vigueur dans votre région après la promotion, jusqu’à l’annulation. Des produits et services compatibles ainsi qu’un âge minimal sont requis. Les Modalités s’appliquent.

Baby Shark World : L'offre se termine le 14/10/2024. Offre disponible sur les modèles LG 2018-2024 dans l'application LG Streaming Weeks. L'essai gratuit de 1 mois est valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés à l'application Baby Shark World dans votre région. Le plan se renouvelle au prix de votre région par mois jusqu'à annulation. Des conditions s'appliquent.

Blacknut : L'offre se termine le 13/10/2024 et est disponible sur les modèles LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés Blacknut. Annulez à tout moment, des conditions s'appliquent.

Crave : Offre via code promo échangeable uniquement sur crave.ca/redeem. Expire le 21/10/24 à 23:59:59 ET. Uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés et ceux réactivant leur abonnement Crave. Le plan se renouvelle annuellement au prix en vigueur à ce moment-là (actuellement 220 $ plus taxes) ; au Québec, le renouvellement se fait sur une base mensuelle. Annulable à tout moment. Non cumulable avec d'autres offres. Des conditions s'appliquent.

Crunchyroll: L'offre se termine le 13/10/2024. Offre disponible sur les modèles de téléviseurs LG de 2018 à 2024. Valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés. Le plan se renouvelle au prix de votre région par mois après la période promotionnelle. Les CGV s'appliquent.

DAZN : L'offre se termine le 22 septembre 2024 et est valable uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés. Les deux premiers mois sont facturés à 17,99 $, puis 24,99 $ par mois pendant 10 mois. Votre contrat DAZN de 12 mois sera automatiquement renouvelé 12 mois à partir de la date de votre abonnement, sauf annulation dans Mon Compte.

Mubi: Profitez de 70% de réduction pendant 6 mois. L'offre prend fin le 6 octobre 2024. Cette offre est applicable à tous les appareils LG de 2018 à 2024 ainsi qu'aux modèles webOS 4.0 à webOS 24. Elle n'est valable que pour les nouveaux membres de MUBI de votre région. Une fois la période de l'offre expirée, les participants se verront automatiquement facturer le tarif d'abonnement correspondant au forfait choisi sur la page d'inscription de cette promo MUBI. Des conditions s'appliquent.

Paramount+: Abonnement Standard seulement. Après la première année, auto-renouvellement au tarif annuel standard alors en vigueur (actuellement $97.99/an) jusqu’à la résiliation. Les prix sont hors taxes. Nouveaux abonnés et anciens abonnés éligibles seulement. Vous devez être majeur pour vous abonner. Les CGV s'appliquent.

Prime Video : Les offres sont susceptibles de changer. Veuillez consulter nos conditions sur primevideo.com/help pour plus de détails. Amazon.com Inc et ses affiliés ne sont pas sponsors de cette promotion. Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d'Amazon.com, Inc ou de ses affiliés.

TSN : Offre via code promo échangeable uniquement sur tsn.ca/redeem. Expire le 07/10/24 à 23:59:59 ET. Uniquement pour les nouveaux abonnés et ceux réactivant leur abonnement TSN. Le plan se renouvelle annuellement au prix en vigueur à ce moment-là (actuellement 199,90 $ plus taxes) ; au Québec, le renouvellement se fait sur une base mensuelle. Annulable à tout moment. Non cumulable avec d'autres offres. Des conditions s'appliquent.