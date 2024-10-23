Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tepelné čerpadlo vzduch - voda

Čerpadlo je určeno pro vytápění a ohřev teplé vody v nových i starších rodinných domech, ale i v komerčních objektech. Zdrojem tepla je venkovní vzduch. Je maximálně úsporné a šetrné k životnímu prostředí.

Proč vybrat tepelné čerpadlo právě od LG?

Jedná se o jedinečnou moderní technologii, která spoří energii a snadno se ovládá. Má vynikající energetickou účinnost, stálý tepelný výkon i při nízkých teplotách.

Energeticky účinná = provozně úsporná

LG tepelná čerpadla přináší čtyřikrát vyšší energetickou účinnost (COP) než klasické topné systémy díky využití energie okolního prostředí. Má vyšší účinnost oproti standardním výrobkům s AC invertorem.

Široké využití tepelného čerpadla Therma V

LG Therma V má mnohostranné využití v nových i renovovaných budovách. K čerpadlu lze připojit staré i nové radiátory, podlahové i stěnové vytápění, fancoilové jednotky i podlahové konvektory. Můžete také vyhřívat bazén, krb, fotovoltaické články či jiný zdroj tepla.

Chlazení s tepelným čerpadlem LG

Čerpadlo LG je navrženo tak, aby jej bylo možné využít také jako zdroj chladu pro váš dům. Stačí do vodního okruhu zapojit fancoilové jednotky a letní horko již nikdy nebude váš problém.

Automatická regulace

Pokud si uživatel zvolí tento režim, regulace tepelného čerpadla automaticky upravuje jeho výkon a tím teplotu topné vody v závislosti na venkovní teplotě. Tak udržuje vámi požadovanou teplotu s minimálními náklady na vytápění. Vaše tepelné čerpadlo následně udržuje ve vašem dome celoročně nastavené teplotní podmínky.

Chcete, aby bylo Vaše tepelné čerpadlo opravdu tiché?

Využijte LG TICHÝ MONOBLOK A+++ COP 5,1
Hlučnost jen 32 dB (A)*

Tichý provoz

Navíc je regulace LG Therma V doplněna o funkci Tichý provoz, která snižuje hlučnost venkovní jednotky např. během nočních hodin o 3-4 dB, tj. snížení hluku na polovinu.

Nouzový provoz

I v případě náhlého výpadku produktu nebo poruchy, zajišťuje systém LG Therma V stabilní vytápění prostřednictvím dvoufázového nouzového ovládání.

