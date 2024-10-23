Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TEPELNÁ ČERPADLA LG VARIANTY ČERPADEL DOTAČNÍ PROGRAMY KONTAKTY A NÁVODY

LG Therma V

LG Therma V

Prožívejte krásné chvíle s rodinou a starosti nechte na nás. Pomůžeme vám vybrat si takovou variantu tepelného čerpadla, která bude odpovídat vašim potřebám a přáním.

LG Therma V Získejte nabídku zdarna

Novostavby

Obraťe se na nás již ve fázi projektování domu, pomůžeme vám vybrat optimální zdroj tepla, poradíme s nejvýhodnějším propojením s topným systémem, projednáme s projektantem vše potřebné.

Rekonstrukce

Tepelná čerpadla lze použít i do stávajících domů s podlahovým topením a novými radiátory, ale i do domů s litinovými radiátory. LG Therma V uspoří náklady na topení a přípravu teplé vody.

Monoblok

Nízkoteplotní čerpadlo

 

Monoblok

Tepelná čerpadla monoblok mají venkovní jednotku propojenou s topným systémem domu přímo topnou vodou. Do domu se instaluje jen panel ovládání a případný bivalentní zdroj tepla a zásobník teplé vody.

Monoblok Získejte nabídku zdarma

Venkovní jednotky Monoblok

Vertical Table
MODELHM051MHM071MHM091MHM091MRS
  thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-monobloc1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
výkon 7/355,57,09,09,0
výkon 2/355,57,09,09,0
výkon -7/355,57,09,09,0
COP 7/354,504,504,185,10
COP 2/353,453,423,353,48
COP -7/352,992,962,903,26
SCOP4,454,454,454,68
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody65°C65°C65°C65°C
Chladivo, MnožstvíR32 - 1,4 kgR32 - 1,4 kgR32 - 1,4 kgR32 - 2,1 kg
KompresorLG, R-scrollLG, R-scrollLG, R-scrollLG, R-scroll
Elektrické zapojení230 V230 V230 V230 V
Externí ovládáníAC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
GatewayPI 485, BACnet, LonworksPI 485, BACnet, LonworksPI 485, BACnet, LonworksPI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
Oběhové čerpadloGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBLGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBLGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBLGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBL
Expanzní nádoba8l, 3 bar8l, 3 bar8l, 3 bar8l, 3 bar
Bivalentní zdrojext. 3-6 kWext. 3-6 kWext. 3-6 kWext. 3-6 kW
Hmotnost (kg)969696115,5
Rozměry (cm)1239x907x3901239x907x3901239x907x3901239x1380x330

Specifikace jednotek s výkonem od 5 do 9 kW

Vertical Table
MODELHM123MHM143MHM163M
  thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-monobloc2-160x160
výkon 7/3512,014,016,0
výkon 2/3512,014,016,0
výkon -7/3512,014,016,0
COP 7/354,604,504,40
COP 2/353,503,403,35
COP -7/353,002,932,80
SCOP4,454,454,45
Bivalentní zdrojext. 3+3 kWext. 3+3 kWext. 3+3 kW
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody65°C65°C65°C
Chladivo, MnožstvíR32 - 2,4 kgR32 - 2,4 kgR32 - 2,4 kg
KompresorLG, R-scrollLG, R-scrollLG, R-scroll
Elektrické zapojení400 V400 V400 V
Externí ovládáníAC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5AC EZ Touch, AC Smart IV, ACP 4-5, AC Manager 4-5
GatewayPI 485, BACnet, LonworksPI 485, BACnet, LonworksPI 485, BACnet, Lonworks
Oběhové čerpadloGrundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBLGrundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBLGrundfos UPML GEO 20-105 CHBL
Expanzní nádoba8l, 3 bar8l, 3 bar8l, 3 bar
Hmotnost (kg)130130130
Rozměry (cm)1239x1450x3901239x1450x3901239x1450x390
LG Therma V

Nízko i vysokoteplotní čerpadlo

Split

Tepelná čerpadla Therma V Split jsou tvořena venkovní jednotkou, která je s vnitřní jednotkou propojena chladivovým potrubím a předává teplo z chladiva topnému systému.

Split Získejte nabídku zdarna

Venkovní jednotky Split

Vertical Table
MODELHU051MRHU071MRHU091MR
  thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split1-160x160
výkon 7/355,57,09,0
výkon 2/355,57,09,0
výkon -7/355,57,09,0
COP 7/354,904,904,65
COP 2/353,503,403,35
COP -7/352,702,602,50
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody65°C65°C65°C
ChladivoR32R32R3
KompresorLG, R1 scrollLG, R1 scrollLG, R1 scroll
Elektrické zapojení230 V230 V230 V
Hmotnost (kg)606060
Rozměry (cm)950x834x330950x834x330950x834x330
Tichý provozAnoAnoAno

Venkovní jednotky Split

Vertical Table
MODELHU123HU143HU163
  thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160 thermav-02-sort-split2-160x160
výkon 7/35121416
výkon 2/3511,7413,5315,2
výkon -7/351112,513,5
COP 7/354,554,414,26
COP 2/353,693,693,69
COP -7/353,53,353,1
Maximální výstupní teplota topné vody575757
ChladivoR410aR410aR410a
KompresorLG, BLDC scrollLG, BLDC scrollLG, BLDC scroll
Elektrické zapojení400 V400 V400 V
Hmotnost (kg)949494
Rozměry (cm)950x1380x330950x1380x330950x1380x330
Tichý provozAnoAnoAno

Vnitřní jednotky

MODELHN0916M.NK4HN1616HN1639HN1616T
  thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-160x160 thermav-02-sort-indoor-t-160x160
Elektrické zapojení1f (5-7-9 kW)1f (5-7-9-12-14-16 kW)3f (12-14-16 kW)1f/3f (9-12-14-16 kW)
Pro venkovní jednotkyNeNeNe200 l
Zásobník TUV3+3 kW3+3 kW3+3+3 kW2+2+2 kW
bivalentní zdrojGrundfos UPM3K 20-75 CHBLPanasonic, BLDC, max 46 l/min, 500-3500 ot/min Yono Para RS25/7 PWM1
oběhové čerpadloNeNeNe40 l
akumulační nádoba8 l, 3 bar8 l, 3 bar8 l, 3 barNe
expanzní nádobaAnoAnoAno 
Filtr pevných částic1" + 1"1" + 1"1" + 1"1" + 1"
napojení topná vodaNeNeNeS 3/4", T 1", C 3/4"
napojení TUV414345220
Hmotnost (bez vody)490x850x315490x850x315490x850x315607x2079x725