Nejprodávanější tepelná čerpadla v ČR*

Zajistěte si dostupnost a objednávejte nyní! (*Zdroj: BSRIA 2023)

Nejprodávanější tepelná čerpadla v ČR*

LG Therma V

Moderní způsob vytápění vašich domovů

LG Therma V má vše z jedinečných zákaznických hodnot, jako jsou úspora energie, komfort, snadné ovládání a služby s využitím jedinečných technologií.

Moderní způsob vytápění vašich domovů

LG Therma V

Jsme specialisté v oboru a rádi pomůžeme s výběrem a instalací tepelného čerpadla LG.

LG Therma V

Dotační programy na tepelná čerpadla LG

Ušetřete vaše peníze s LG Therma V. Kotlíkové dotace i Nová zelená úsporám vyřídíme za vás.

Dotační programy na tepelná čerpadla LG

Pomůžeme vám s výběrem tepelného čerpadla pro váš dům.

Kontaktujte nás
Dálkové ovládání Smart ThinQ

Dálkové ovládání Smart ThinQ

Díky Smart ThinQ můžete ovládat své topení na dálku odkudkoliv svým smartphonem se systémem Android nebo iOS. Aplikace je velmi jednoduchá a nabízí mnoho funkcí.

Kontrolní panel s Wi-Fi

Kontrolní panel s Wi-Fi

Ovladač s barevným dotykovým displejem je možné jednoduše ovládat přes Wi-fi. Ovladač má automatickou kontrolu počasí a času, program pro nastavení období, času, provozního režimu a cílové teploty.

R-Scroll kompresor

Nový LG kompresor je kombinací vysoké výkonnosti, nízkých vibrací a jednoduché konstrukce. Unikátní konstrukce kompresoru speciálně vyvinutá pro čerpadla s vyšší účinností a delší životností.

Ekologické chladivo

Díky ekologickému chladivu R32 má tepelné čerpadlo LG lepší tepelný výkon a nižší spotřebu energie pro získání tepla. Čerpadlo pak podává vysoký výkon i při chladnější venkovní teplotě.

Funkce "Anti-Legionella"

Funkce "Anti-Legionella"

Bakterie Legionella se obykle vyskytuje a množí v úsadách teplovodních potrubích, boilerech a klimatizacích. Tepelné čerpadlo má integrovanou funkci "Anti-Legionella", která zajistí, že systém automaticky 1x týdně zahřívá zásobník vody na 70°C a tím ochrání celé vaše zařízení.

Univerzální využití tepelných čerpadel LG

Čerpadla LG vyřeší chlazení i topení ve všech typech obytných i komerčních objektů.

Více o čerpadlech LG