Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TEPELNÁ ČERPADLA LG VARIANTY ČERPADEL DOTAČNÍ PROGRAMY KONTAKTY A NÁVODY

Poslední rok kotlíkových dotací

Poslední rok kotlíkových dotací

Využijte poslední rok kotlíkových dotací na tepelné čerpadlo LG pro váš dům. S vyřízením vám rádi pomůžeme.

Poslední rok kotlíkových dotací Zadat poptávku
Poslední rok kotlíkových dotací

Dotační programy

Tepelná čerpadla LG jsou registrována v dotačních programech v Česku i na Slovensku. Využít můžete některý z následujících programů:

• Kotlíkové dotace
• Nová Zelená úsporám
• Místní dotace
• Zelená Domácnostiam (pro Slovensko)

S vyřízením dotací vám rádi pomůžeme.

Nová zelená úsporám

Nová zelená úsporám

Topíte elektřinou? Tato dotace je právě pro vás. Získejte dotaci a snižte si náklady na topení až o 70. Vše potřebné pro získání dotace vyřídíme za vás. V současné době je aktuální 3. výzva pro rodinné domy s možností podání od 22.10.2015 do 31.12.2021.

Přejete si zadat poptávku tepelného čepadla?

Přejděte na poptávkový formulář, zadejte vaše údaje, a my vám zdarma zašleme
vypracovanou nabídku na tepelné čerpadlo,
které bude nejlépe vyhovovat vašim potřebám.

Vyplnit formulář
Zelená domácnostiam

Dotační program na Slovensku

 

Zelená domácnostiam

V rámci projektu Zelená domácnostiam, bude možné získať podporu na inštaláciu tepelných čerpadiel, ktoré budú slúžiť predovšetkým na vykurovanie.

Dotace vyřídíme za vás

Dotace vyřídíme za vás

Obraťte se na naše odborníky, kteří s vámi vše proberou a doporučí ten nejvýhodnější dotační program. Zároveň za vás vyřídí vše potřebné, včetně podání žádosti o dotaci na příslušném úřadě.

Dotace vyřídíme za vás Kontaktujte nás
Podmínky poskytnutí dotace

Podmínky poskytnutí dotace

Všechny dotační programy mají svoje podmínky, každý z dotačních programů je vhodný pro jinou situaci, mají různé výše státní podpory. Podmínky se navíc v průběhu času mění.