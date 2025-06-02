Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Video ukazuje hosta v penzionu hanok, který sleduje film, poslouchá hudbu a snídá se spotřebiči LG.

Monthly LG | Červen

Harmonický útěk do Hanoku s LG

 

Sledujte výjimečný den v tradičním korejském domě Hanok, kde se potkávají hostitelé a cestovatelka – spojeni klidem a technologiemi LG.

Akční nabídka

  • Akce 1.

    Speciální nabídka 1

    03/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

    Objevte klidný tradiční Hanok u Seunga a Hyuka a získejte 25% slevu na chladničky – jen s Monthly LG.

    25%

    sleva

    Kupón

    MONTHLYCERVEN25

  • Akce 2.

    Speciální nabídka 2

    02/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

    Objevte klidný tradiční Hanok u Seunga a Hyuka a získejte 10 % slevu na LG TV – jen s Monthly LG.

    10%

    sleva

    Kupón

    MONTHLYCERVEN10

Pohled na penzion hanok.

V jedné z tichých uliček Soulu najdete tradiční korejský dům – hanok, který pár Seung a Hyuk otevřeli cestovatelům z celého světa. Tato klidná oáza daleko od ruchu města nabízí hostům místo pro odpočinek i zpomalení. Každý den před příjezdem hostů zametou dvůr a připraví čaj – malý rituál, kterým vítají každého nově příchozího do svého poklidného světa.

„Snažili jsme se zachovat historické kouzlo hanoku, ale zároveň chceme, aby se hosté necítili omezeni tím, že by bydleli ve staré budově. Dáváme si záležet na rovnováze mezi tradicí a pohodlím.“

Dnes vás zveme nahlédnout do světa hanoku Seunga a Hyuka a prožít s nimi výjimečný den s jednou z návštěvnic, která – stejně jako mnozí další návštěvníci – hledala kuriózní zázraky tohoto jedinečného místa.

Seznamte se s hostiteli

 

„Ahoj! Jsme Seung a Hyuk a už dva roky provozujeme náš hanok jako hostinský dům.“

„Jako malý jsem často navštěvovala babiččin hanok, takže mám k tradičním korejským domům silný nostalgický vztah. Když jsme objevili tenhle, hned jsme věděli, že musí být náš. Nechceme jen nabízet místo k přespání – přejeme si, aby naši hosté skrze tento prostor zažili krásu a nadčasové kouzlo Koreje.“

Hostitelé stojí před penzionem Hanok.

 

Vřelé přivítání v tichu

 

Dnešní host přijela sama z USA a hledala klidné útočiště uprostřed města.

„Když k nám hosté poprvé dorazí, chceme, aby se hned po příjezdu naladili na klid přírody a pomalé plynutí času, nerušené okolním světem. Často pouštíme k-popové skladby v podání tradičních nástrojů přes OLED TV a projektor LG v obývacím pokoji – pomáhá to navodit pohodovou atmosféru.“

V obývacím pokoji se moderní technologie od LG přirozeně začlení do atmosféry místa – hudba jemně prostupuje prostorem a ladí s duchem hanoku.

 

 

 

Host sedí před LG OLED TV a čte si knihu.

 

Jedinečný filmový zážitek

 

Když zapadne slunce a dvůr zahalí soumrak, měkké světlo a tiché šumění větru za zdí promění dřevěnou verandu v útulné domácí kino.

„Jedním z nejkrásnějších míst v tomto domě je náš malý dvůr. Když je hezké počasí, promítáme filmy venku pro naše hosty. Je to chvíle, která dokonale vystihuje atmosféru hanoku.“

„Měla jsem pocit, jako bych ten film viděla poprvé – i když ho znám. Možná je to tím, že jsem na tak výjimečném místě.“ – hostka - Huésped

*Zobrazené modely jsou pouze referenční.

 

 

 

Host sleduje film promítaný na plátně pomocí projektoru.

Snídaně s nádechem klidu

 

„Ráno připravujeme lehkou a jednoduchou snídani, kterou si hosté mohou vychutnat v klidu. Nejčastěji podáváme smoothie z ovoce a zeleniny a jogurt. Připravíme také hrnec a návod, aby si mohli zkusit udělat nurungji – jemný začátek dne s chutí domova.“

Naši hostitelé chystají snídani z čerstvých surovin uložených v chladničce LG. Dnešní hostka si ji vychutnává v pokoji s výhledem skrz velká okna hanoku. Tady je snídaně víc než jen jídlo – je to okamžik, který pohladí i na duši.

Hostitel podává hostům snídani.

Vřelé sbohem speciálnímu pobytu

 

Brzy je čas, aby náš host odešel

Playlist, který ji přivítal, film promítaný na dvoře i srdečná snídaně – to všechno si odnáší s sebou. Když ještě naposledy prochází hanokem, její kroky jsou tiché.Z její sólové cesty se stal zážitek, který jí připomene teplo a pohodu jako u blízkých.

Hostitel objímá hosta, když se loučí.
Rozhled po penzionu Hanok.

Jejich jazyky jsou odlišné, ale v posledních pohledech, které si s hostiteli vymění, je cítit tiché porozumění a vzájemná úcta.

 

Nastal čas, aby se hostka vydala dál do světa – a pár Seung a Hyuk se mohl připravit na dalšího návštěvníka.

Oblíbené produkty LG, které dělají z domu domov

LinearCooling™

Díky stabilní teplotě zůstává ovoce a zelenina déle čerstvá a chutná – přesně tak, jak ji máte rádi.

WOW Synergy

Realistický obraz a dokonale sladěný zvuk pro zážitek jako v kině.

Speciální nabídka 3

03/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Objevte klidný tradiční Hanok u Seunga a Hyuka a získejte 15 % slevu na projektory – jen s Monthly LG.

15%

sleva

Kupón

MONTHLYCERVEN15

Zlepšete své bydlení