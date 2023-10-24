About Cookies on This Site

Startseite Was ist eigentlich eine Soundbar? So richten Sie Ihre Soundbar ein. Wählen Sie die beste Soundbar für Ihren Fernseher.
Startseite

hero image

REVOLUTIONÄRER KLANG
SOUND VON LG

Boxsets und Blockbuster. Fußball und Festivals. Hören Sie mit den neuen Soundbars von LG das Beste in bester Qualität. Finden Sie die perfekte Soundbar für Ihre Bedürfnisse und erfahren Sie, wie man sie einrichtet. Erleben Sie, wie Dolby Atmos® den Surround Sound aus dem Kino in Ihr Wohnzimmer bringt.

Denn wir glauben, dass hören für das wahre Filmerlebnis genauso wichtig ist wie sehen…

Was ist eine Soundbar?

Eine Soundbar ist die einfachste Möglichkeit, den Ton Ihres Fernsehgeräts aufzuwerten. Sie gibt qualitativ hochwertigen Sound aus, ohne dass ein ganzes Heimkinosystem erforderlich ist. Soundbars sind schnell und einfach einzurichten und bieten das ausgezeichnete Klangerlebnis, das zu Ihrem neuen Fernseher passt. Erfahren Sie mehr in unserem Leitfaden.

Mehr erfahren

Wählen Sie die zu Ihrem Fernsehgerät am besten passende LG-Soundbar

Sie wollen sich bessere TV-Lautsprecher zulegen? LG Soundbars gibt es in vielen Ausführungen, die unterschiedliche Technologien verwenden und ihr jeweils ganz einzigartiges Design aufweisen. Finden Sie mithilfe unseres Leitfadens die beste LG Soundbar für Ihre Bedürfnisse.

Mehr erfahren

So richten Sie Ihre Soundbar ein

Das Einrichten einer LG-Soundbar ist ganz einfach. Innerhalb weniger Minuten umgibt Sie der brillante Sound Ihrer Lieblingsfilme sowie Lieblings-Sport- und Fernsehsendungen. Der Anschluss erfolgt über ein einziges Kabel oder drahtlos über LG Sound Sync. Befolgen Sie zur Einrichtung diese Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung.

Mehr erfahren

LG Soundbar – Bewertungen

Wir stellen seit den 1960er-Jahren Audioprodukte her, und unsere neue Soundbar-Reihe wurde als eine der branchenweit besten ausgezeichnet. Erfahren Sie, was die Experten über die LG Soundbars sagen.

Mehr erfahren