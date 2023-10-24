About Cookies on This Site

Startseite Was ist eigentlich eine Soundbar? So richten Sie Ihre Soundbar ein. Wählen Sie die beste Soundbar für Ihren Fernseher.
WÄHLEN SIE DIE BESTE SOUNDBAR FÜR IHREN FERNSEHER.

Sie wollen sich bessere Lautsprecher für Ihren TV zulegen? Vorab gilt: Jede LG-Soundbar ist einzigartig und mit einer Reihe von immersiven Audiotechnologien ausgestattet, um Ihren Wohnraum mit perfektem Sound zu füllen. Finden Sie mithilfe unseres Leitfadens die beste LG-Soundbar für Ihre individuellen Entertainment-Bedürfnisse und wählen Sie aus den neuesten Angeboten.

 

WÄHLEN SIE DIE BESTE SOUNDBAR FÜR IHREN FERNSEHER.

Soundbar mit Dolby Atmos® oder DTS Virtual:X?

Es gibt LG-Soundbars für jedes Budget. Anhand der verschiedenen Audioverarbeitungstechnologien die wir bei LG verwenden, lassen sich die Soundbar-Modelle unterscheiden.

Dolby Atmos®

 

Die Zukunft des Heimkinos bietet ein immersives Klangerlebnis. Die LG Soundbar DSP11RA ist mit zwei zusätzlichen nach oben strahlenden Lautsprechern ausgestattet, sodass der Ton förmlich von der Zimmerdecke zurückgeworfen wird und ein dreidimensionaler Klangraum entsteht. Separate Lautsprecher sind erhältlich für die Soundbars DSN10YGDSP9YADSP8YA und DSPD7Y

DTS Virtual:X

 

Die DTS-Virtual:X-Technologie gibt den Sound Ihrer Lieblingsfilme horizontal und vertikal aus – für ein wahrhaft dreidimensionales Klangerlebnis.

Meridian-Technologie – für spektakulären Klang

 

Meridian Audio ist einer der bekanntesten Namen im Hi-Fi-Bereich. Seit 1977 entwickelt das Unternehmen innovative Audioprodukte. LG und Meridian haben gemeinsam an unseren Premium Modellen, den Soundbars DSP11RADSN10YGDSP9YA und DSP8YA gearbeitet. Genießen Sie satten, kompromisslosen Sound, egal wo Sie sitzen. Unser Meisterstück in Sachen Klangqualität.

Wie groß ist das Zimmer?

 

Wie groß ist das Zimmer, in dem Sie fernsehen? Dies ist eine wichtige Information. Achten Sie bei größeren Räumen auf Soundbars, die vertikalen, raumfüllenden Klang erzeugen können – wie unsere größten Modelle, die DSP11RADSN10YGDSP9YA oder die DSP8YA.

 

Für kleinere Räume eignen sich die kompakteren Soundbars DQP5 oder DSP2, ganz ohne Abstriche bei der Audioqualität machen zu müssen.

 

Machen Sie sich auch zum Standort der Soundbar Gedanken. Idealerweise sollte eine Oberfläche in der Nähe sein, von der Klang abprallt und in den Raum zurückgeworfen wird. Ein weiträumiger Wintergarten ist eher ungeeignet.

Wie groß ist Ihr Fernseher?

Unsere Soundbars sind so konzipiert, dass sie zu bestimmten LG-Fernsehern passen. Finden Sie die zu Ihrem LG-Fernseher am besten passende Soundbar.

DQP5 und DSP2: 43”-55” UHD TV´s

DSP7 , DSPD7Y und DSP8YA: 49”-65” UHD und Nano Cell TV´s

DSP9YA und DSN10YG: 55” UHD, Nano Cell und OLED TV´s

DSP11RA: 65” UHD, Nano Cell und OLED TV´sw

Benötige ich einen Subwoofer für meine Soundbar?

Benötige ich einen Subwoofer für meine Soundbar?

 

Die Kombination unserer LG Soundbars mit einem Subwoofer ermöglicht einen eindringlichen Rundum-Sound mit intensivem Bass.

 

Ihre Soundbar arbeitet nahtlos mit den Niederfrequenztönen eines Subwoofers, was eine atemberaubende Klangtiefe erzeugt und Sie in den Mittelpunkt des Geschehens rückt.

 

Genießen Sie synchronisiertes Audio mit allen Soundbars der DSP-Serie – alle sind standardmäßig mit einem drahtlosen Subwoofer ausgestattet.

Wie funktioniert Dolby Atmos® in den LG Soundbars?

Wie funktioniert Dolby Atmos® in den LG Soundbars?

Mehrere LG-Soundbars aus dem Jahr 2020 sind mit Dolby Atmos® ausgestattet.

 

Unsere Soundbar DSP11RA liefert Surround-Sound in Dolby Atmos® 7.1.4. Die 7 steht für die Anzahl der Lautsprecher an der Vorderseite, sowie links und rechts außen, die 1 für einen Subwoofer und die 4 für ein Paar Lautsprecher, die nach oben gerichtet sind.

 

Mit der intuitiven DSP9YA-Soundbar, die mithilfe ihres 5.1.2-Designs Dolby-Atmos®-Sound erzeugt, wird virtuell ein dreidimensionaler Klangraum simuliert – für ein 3D-Audioerlebnis.

Drahtlose hintere Lautsprecher für noch mehr Surround-Sound.

 

Koppeln Sie optional kabellose hintere Lautsprecher mit Ihrer Soundbar DSP11RA und es entsteht ein 7.1.2-Surround-Sound. Die hinteren Lautsprecher SPK8 von LG können drahtlos mit allen Soundbars der DSP-Serie verbunden werden, was einen unvergleichlichen Kinosound erzeugt.

 

Ich möchte das Gerät zum
Musikhören verwenden.

 

Streamen Sie Musik von Tidal, Spotify und anderen Diensten von Ihrem Smartphone direkt auf Ihre Soundbar. Die LG DSP11RA, DSN10YG, DSP9YA, DSP8YA, DSP7, DSPD7Y und DQP5 sind für eine präzise Klangwiedergabe mit der Meridian-Technologie ausgerüstet.

 

Die LG-Soundbars wurden selbstverständlich auch für Hi-Res Audio (hochauflösendes Audio)* entwickelt. Dank der leistungsstarken Verarbeitungstechnologie lauschen Sie hochauflösenden Aufnahmen in einer Qualität von bis zu 24 Bit/192 kHz, die so klingen, wie vom Künstler beabsichtigt.

 

*Alle Soundbars der DSP Serie unterstützen hochauflösendes Audio.

Ich möchte Sportsendungen ansehen.

 

Tauchen Sie vom Sofa aus ein in grandiose Matches. Erleben Sie Sport-Action so als wären Sie live im Stadion dabei. Dank der adaptiven Sound-Steuerelemente auf der SL Soundbar Serie hören Sie das Aufschlagen des Balls und die begeisterte Menge, als säßen Sie mit im Fanblock.

Mehr zur DSP9YA