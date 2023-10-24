About Cookies on This Site

SO RICHTEN SIE IHRE SOUNDBAR EIN

Das Einrichten einer LG-Soundbar ist ganz einfach. Innerhalb weniger Minuten umgibt Sie der brilliante Sound Ihrer Lieblings-Filme und -Sportsendungen. Der Anschluss erfolgt über ein einziges Kabel oder drahtlos über LG Sound Sync. Befolgen Sie zur Einrichtung diese Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung.

Anschluss mithilfe eines Kabels

Es gibt zwei Möglichkeiten, eine Kabelverbindung zwischen Ihrer Soundbar und Ihrem Fernseher herzustellen:

Anschluss mithilfe eines HDMI-Kabels

Befolgen Sie diese einfachen Schritte, um eine Kabelverbindung zwischen Ihrer Soundbar und Ihrem Fernseher mithilfe eines HDMI-Kabels herzustellen. Wir empfehlen die Verwendung eines HDMI-2.0-Kabels.

  • Schließen Sie die Soundbar mithilfe des Kabels an das Fernsehgerät an.
  • Wählen Sie „Alle Einstellungen“ aus Ihrem TV-Einstellungsmenü und wählen Sie die Menüoption „Sound“.
  • Klicken Sie auf „Soundausgabe“ und wählen Sie Ihre Soundbar aus der Geräteliste aus.
  • Wählen Sie „Audioausgang“, stellen Sie den digitalen Audioausgang auf „Autom.“ und klicken Sie auf MPLINK mit der Einstellung „Ein“.
  • „TV ARC“ sollte auf Ihrer Soundbar-Anzeige erscheinen.
  • Zum Aktivieren schließen Sie Ihre Soundbar mit einem HDMI-Kabel an Ihren Blu-ray-Player oder Ihre Spielekonsole an.
  • Dadurch wird die 4K-pass-through-Funktion aktiviert, was eine Ultra-HD-Auflösung mit 4K und Dolby-Atmos®-Sound ermöglicht.

Optisches Digitalkabel

Wenn Sie Ihre Soundbar mit einem optischen Digitalkabel an Ihr Fernsehgerät anschließen, sorgt dies für optimale Leistung. Gehen Sie dazu folgendermaßen vor:

  • Schließen Sie die Soundbar mithilfe des optischen Kabels an das Fernsehgerät an.
  • Wählen Sie „Alle Einstellungen“ aus Ihrem TV-Einstellungsmenü.
  • Klicken Sie auf „Soundeinstellungen“ und wählen Sie „Soundausgabe“.
  • „LG OPT“ erscheint im Menü, wenn die Verbindung erfolgreich hergestellt wurde.

Drahtlosverbindung über Bluetooth

Wenn Sie keine Kabel wünschen, verbinden Sie Ihre Soundbar und Ihren Fernseher einfach über Bluetooth. Diese Option ist für Fernsehgeräte mit der Funktion LG Sound Sync verfügbar. Gehen Sie dazu folgendermaßen vor:

    Drücken Sie den Ein-/Ausschalter an Ihrer Soundbar, um sie einzuschalten.

    Drücken Sie die Taste „F“ auf der Soundbar oder die Funktionstaste auf Ihrer     Fernbedienung, bis „LG TV" auf Ihrem Soundbar-Display angezeigt wird.

    Wenn Sie eine Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung verwenden, drücken Sie die     Starttaste und     klicken Sie auf die Einstellungsschaltfläche oben rechts auf     dem Bildschirm.

    Wählen Sie „LG Sound Sync/Bluetooth“ aus dem Lautsprecher-Drop-down-Menü.

    Wählen Sie „Geräteauswahlmenü“.

    Der Name Ihrer Soundbar sollte nach einigen Sekunden angezeigt werden.

    Wählen Sie den Namen Ihrer Soundbar aus, um die Drahtlosverbindung herzustellen.

Holen Sie mithilfe der 4K-pass-through-Funktion das Beste aus Dolby Atmos® heraus

Für ein authentisches Kinoerlebnis für Zuhause sind 4K-Inhalte, untermalt von atmosphärischem Dolby Atmos®-Surround-Sound, ideal. Die neuesten Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Filme und Spiele der nächsten Generation sind bereits in dieser Qualität erhältlich. Für eine wie von Dolby beabsichtigte Soundausgabe benötigen Sie eine Soundbar mit der sogenanntem 4K-pass-through-Funktion. Diese wird von den Soundbars DSP11RADSN10YGDSP9YADSP8YADSPD7YDG1DQP5 unterstützt.

Die Sportsender Sky und der Streamingdienst Netflix bieten Inhalte in 4K und mit Dolby Atmos® an. In Kombination mit einem 4K-Fernseher von LG und den DSP11RADSN10YGDSP9YADSP8YADSPD7YDG1DQP5 Soundbars mit Dolby Atmos® haben Sie das perfekte Heimkino-Feeling.

Mehr über Dolby Atmos®

So bringen Sie Ihre Soundbar an

Für einen optimalen Klang stellen Sie die Soundbar vor Ihrem Fernseher auf. Sie können sie alternativ mithilfe der bei den meisten LG-Soundbar-Modellen mitgelieferten Halterungen an der Wand befestigen. Dies ist besonders empfehlenswert, wenn auch Ihr Fernsehgerät an der Wand befestigt ist.

    Schalten Sie Ihren Fernseher und die Soundbar vor dem Anbringen aus.

    Wenn Sie eine kabelgebundene Verbindung verwenden, schließen Sie beide      Geräte vor     dem Anbringen aneinander an.

    Vergewissern Sie sich, dass die Halterung waagerecht und etwa 5 cm     unterhalb des     Fernsehers angebracht ist.

    Richten Sie die Soundbar am bereits wandmontierten     Fernseher aus.

    Befestigen Sie die Halterungen an der Wand.

    Lassen Sie die Soundbar auf der Wandhalterung einrasten.