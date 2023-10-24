We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WAS IST EIGENTLICH EINE SOUNDBAR?
Mit einer Soundbar verstärken Sie ganz einfach den Ton Ihres Fernsehers und hören Audio in bester Qualität ohne eine seperate Surround-Anlage nutzen zu müssen. Dem Design Ihres Fernsehers angepasst und einfach anzuschließen, schaffen Sie damit ein Hörerlebnis, das Ihrem neuen Fernseher gerecht wird. Erfahren Sie mehr in unserem Leitfaden.