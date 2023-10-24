About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Startseite Was ist eigentlich eine Soundbar? So richten Sie Ihre Soundbar ein. Wählen Sie die beste Soundbar für Ihren Fernseher.
Startseite

WAS IST EIGENTLICH EINE SOUNDBAR?

WAS IST EIGENTLICH EINE SOUNDBAR?

Mit einer Soundbar verstärken Sie ganz einfach den Ton Ihres Fernsehers und hören Audio in bester Qualität ohne eine seperate Surround-Anlage nutzen zu müssen. Dem Design Ihres Fernsehers angepasst und einfach anzuschließen, schaffen Sie damit ein Hörerlebnis, das Ihrem neuen Fernseher gerecht wird. Erfahren Sie mehr in unserem Leitfaden.

Warum eine Soundbar kaufen?

Moderne Fernseher sind heutzutage dünn und leicht gebaut. Das lässt wenig Platz für eingebaute kraftvolle Lautsprecher wie es noch in der Zeit vor den Flachbildschirmen möglich war. Der extra Soundschub einer Soundbar lässt sie Netflix oder Blockbuster Filme erst richtig genießen.

Warum eine Soundbar kaufen?

Wie funktioniert eine Soundbar?

Soundbars vereinen die Heimkino Technologie in einer Einheit. Mit mehrfach eingebauten Lautsprechern lieferen sie bei kompakter Größe eine überragende Tonqualität. Die Anzahl der Lautsprecher und der verbauten Audiotechnologie variiert von Modell zu Modell. Bei den meisten Soundbars ist eine Wandaufhängung oder eine horizontale Aufstellung vor dem Fernseher möglich.


Vorteile einer Soundbar

Der wesentliche Vorteil einer Soundbar ist ihre kompakte Größe und die schnelle Einrichtung. Schließen Sie die Soundbar einfach mit einem Kabel (optisch oder HDMI) oder kabellos via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth an Ihren Fernseher. Bei einer Soundbar können Sie getrost auf extra Lautsprecher oder lästige Kabel im Raum verzichten. Soundbars klingen erstaunlich gut und haben mehr Power in sich als jemals zuvor. Für den besten möglichen Audio Output.

Ist es wirklich eine Verbesserung zum normalen Fernsehton?

Auf jeden Fall. Die meisten Fernseher bieten einen Stereosound mit zwei Lautsprechern. Mit einem angeschlossenen Subwoofer wird daraus ein 2.1 Kanal Sound. In den meisten Soundbars sind allerdings mehr Lautsprecher verbaut um den optimalen Sound wiedergeben zu können.

Ist es wirklich eine Verbesserung zum normalen Fernsehton?

Meridian Sound Technologie:

Die Pioniere des hochauflösenden Audio Meridian haben exklusiv mit LG an den neuesten Audioprodukten zusammengearbeitet.

Dolby Atmos®:

Echter starker Kino-Sound, der sich im ganzen Raum verteilt.

Beste Audio Technik:

Premium Soundbars sind mit den besten Komponenten ausgestattet, wie z.B. nach oben strahlenden Lautsprechern oder zusätzlichen Hoch,- und Tieftönern.

Erweiterbar:

Verbinden Sie Rücklautsprecher mit der Soundbar und schaffen Sie so einen kraftvollen 4.1 oder sogar 7.1.2 Surround Sound.

Schnittstellen:

Soundbars mit eingebautem Google Assistant (DSP11RA, DSP9YA, DSP8YA, DSN10YG) und/oder Wi-Fi und Bluetooth Kompatibilität.



Meridian Sound Technologie

Mit der digitalen Signalverarbeitung des Audiosignals (DSP) packt Meridian mit ihrer Technologie die beste Audioqualität in die LG Soundbars. Mit verschiedenen Soundmodi Voreinstellungen können Sie je nach Tonquelle Ihr Hörerlebnis maßschneidern.

 

Mehr erfahren

Was ist virtueller Surround Sound?

Diese Technologie reproduziert den Effekt des traditionellen Surround Sound. Soundbars mit virtueller Surround-Technik simulieren z.B. den Klang rückwärtiger Lautsprecher durch Klangreflektion im Raum. Dolby Atmos® nutzt diesen virtuellen Surround Sound.

Mehr erfahren

Wie werden Soundfrequenzen gemessen?

Soundfrequenzen werden in Hertz gemessen (Hz). Das menschliche Ohr kann Frequenzen von 20 - 20.000 Hertz wahrnehmen. Dieser Bereich wird auch als Frequenzspektrum bezeichnet.

Soundfrequenzen erklärt

Tiefer Mittelbereich

250Hz bis 500Hz

 

Stellt die tieferen Frequenzbereiche von Liedern dar, wie Basstöne und tiefe Streichinstrumententöne.

Mittelbereich

500Hz bis 2kHz

 

Hebt u.a. die Lautstärke an und stellt einzelne Instrumente aus anderen Instrumentengruppen hörbar heraus.

Hoher Mittelbereich

2kHz bis 4kHz

 

Stellt die Lautstärke von Instrumenten wie Schlagzeug oder Gitarre ein und gibt ihnen eine extra Klangverstärkung.

Audio Modi erklärt

Standard

Keine Verzerrung und ein reiner Klang

 

Genießen Sie verlustfreien Sound der jede Note klar wiedergibt. ldeal für jede Musikrichtung, gewährleistet diese Einstellung einen ausbalancierten Klang so wie er im Studio aufgenommen wurde.

Enhanced Bass

Tiefer und intensiver Basston

 

Fühlen Sie den wummernden Bass mit der Enhanced Bass Einstellung. Geben Sie ihren Lieblingsliedern extra Tiefe mit fetten Basslines und mehr Hall im ganzen Raum. Wie gemacht für Hip-Hop, R&B und elektronische Musik wie Techno.

Clear Vocal

Klarer und detaillierter Sound

 

Hören Sie jede Gesangsnote ganz deutlich mit dem Clear Vocal Modus. Wie bei den besten Sängern nimmt die Stimme den ganzen Raum ein und wird nicht vom Rest der Band übertönt. Die perfekte Toneinstellung für Akustikgitarren und Singer,- Songerwriter Alben.

Balanced vocals and bass

Ausbalancierter Vocal und Bass Sound

 

Profitieren Sie von einer Kombination beider Einstellungen der Enhanced Bass und Clear Vocal Modi. Diese Einstellung ist die perfekte Balance aus dem tiefen und mittleren Frequenzbereich mit kräftigen Drums, heavy Beats und Gesang. Rock, R&B und Soul Musik klingen mit dieser Einstellung einfach sensationell.

Was ist Dolby Atmos®?

Traditioneller Surround Sound unterteilt Audio in Kanäle. Bei Dolby Atmos® handelt es sich um Klangobjekte denen bestimmte Koordinaten im Raum zugeordnet werden.

 

Diese fortschrittliche Technologie steckt zum Beispiel in unserer 7.1.4 Soundbar (DSP11RA) oder einer traditionellen 2.1 Soundbar. Die 7.1.4 Soundbar reproduziert den Sound und schickt ihn vertikal nach vorne und hinten in den Raum, während die 2.1 Soundbar dies mit der Digital-Signal- Processing Technologie (DSP) ermöglicht. Beide Soundbars kreieren eine beindruckende Klangsphäre die Sie mitten ins Geschehen zieht.

Sound-Faszination

Sound-Faszination

Seien es atmosphärische Klangwelten oder Sounds die die rauhe Kraft der Natur wiedergeben. Denken Sie nur an tobende Wellen oder Donner nach einem Blitzeinschlag.

 

    Netflix Filme wie z.B. Marvel´s Jessica Jones
    Fussballspiele auf Sky Sports
    Blockbuster Filme in 4K von Ihrem Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

Die passende LG Soundbar gibt es für jedes Budget

Die passende LG Soundbar gibt es für jedes Budget: von den 2.1 Einsteigermodellen bis zum Flagschiff DSP11RA mit Meridian Sound Technologie, Google Assistant und Dolby Atmos®

Erfahren Sie mehr