3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

DSC9S

3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Vorderansicht von Soundbar und Woofer
6 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar

55'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & LG Dolby Atmos Soundbar DSC9S

65'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & LG Dolby Atmos Soundbar DSC9S

77'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & LG Dolby Atmos Soundbar DSC9S

77'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & 3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer & 2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel mit Soundbars DS90QY und DS80QY | Wireless-Anbindung

65'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & 3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer & 2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel mit Soundbars DS90QY und DS80QY | Wireless-Anbindung

55'' LG 4K OLED evo TV C3 & 3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer & 2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel mit Soundbars DS90QY und DS80QY | Wireless-Anbindung
Stiftung Warentest 1

Stiftung Warentest 1

Gut 2,3

DSC9S im Test bei Stiftung Warentest.
AREA DVD2

AREA DVD

überragend

DSC9S im Test bei Stiftung Warentest.
Computer Bild 3

Computer Bild

Sehr gut 1,4

DSC9S im Test bei Computer Bild.

Schrägansicht des LG OLED C Serie TVs und der SC9S Soundbar. Die Funktionen der WOW Halterung werden anhand der SC9S Soundbar demonstriert. Die Abbildungen der WOW Halterung am linken Bildschirmrand wurden vergrößert.



Vorhang auf für die WOW Halterung: Ihr OLED C Serie TV und Ihre Soundbar haben noch nie so gut ausgesehen

Kombinieren Sie Ihren OLED C Serie TV mit der WOW Halterung. Entscheiden Sie selbst, ob Sie Ihre Soundbar unter Ihrem TV oder an der Wand anbringen möchten.

Ein kurzer Design-Film der LG Soundbar DSC9S. Video abspielen.

Neue Synergien für unvergleichliche Erlebnisse

Die LG Soundbar ergänzt Ihren LG TV auf ideale Weise. Die Kombination aus LG TV und Soundbar liefert Unterhaltung auf völlig neuem Niveau. Einfach verbinden und genießen.

WOW Halterung

Ideal für die OLED C Serie 

Dank einer exklusiven Halterung kann die Soundbar unter dem TV in die richtige Position gebracht werden, damit der beste Sound entsteht. Egal ob freistehend oder wandmontiert, diese Soundbar steht für starken Klang und elegantes Design.

Ein Videoclip ist oben verfügbar. Darunter werden 3 grau gefilterte Bildern angezeigt, eine Halterung, ein freistehender und ein an der Wand montiertes Fernsehgerät links.

*Halterung kompatibel mit LG OLED evo TVs C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

Verschieden dargestellte blaue Klangwellen gehen von Soundbar und Fernsehgerät aus.

WOW Orchester

Eine Soundbar, die mit dem Klang Ihres LG TV harmoniert

Ihr LG TV klingt dank der LG Soundbar nun noch angenehmer. Die Kombination aus LG TV und LG Soundbar sorgt für das ultimative Klangerlebnis. Spüren Sie alle Geräusche bis in die Zehenspitzen. 

*Kompatibel mit folgenden TVs: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Hinweis: Dieser Service steht zum Kaufzeitpunkt möglicherweise nicht zur Verfügung. Das Update setzt eine Netzwerkverbindung voraus.

Der Einstellungsbildschirm der LG Soundbar DSC9S ist auf dem an der Wand montierten Fernsehgerät zu sehen. Die Soundbar hängt an der Wand direkt unter dem Fernsehgerät.

WOW Schnittstelle

Steuern Sie die Soundbar ganz einfach über die Schnittstelle zu Ihrem LG TV

Eine einzige Fernbedienung. Mehr ist zur Steuerung Ihrer LG Soundbar nicht nötig. Rufen Sie mit der Fernbedienung das Menü der Soundbar auf und überprüfen Sie die Einstellungen auf dem Bildschirm. Kontrollieren Sie die Lautstärke, die Verbindung und sogar den Klangmodus auf Knopfdruck.

*Kompatibel mit folgenden TVs: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**Diese Funktion ermöglicht das Überprüfen der Soundbar-Einstellungen, das Anpassen der Lautstärke (0 – 100) sowie das Kontrollieren des Klangmodus.

***Hinweis: Dieser Service steht zum Kaufzeitpunkt möglicherweise nicht zur Verfügung. Das Update setzt eine Netzwerkverbindung voraus.

WOWCAST

Für eine kabellose Verbindung mit Ihrem LG TV

Genießen Sie Ihre Programme ganz ohne störende Kabel oder Geräusche. LG WOWCAST ermöglicht die kabellose Verbindung zwischen der LG Soundbar* und dem LG TV. Kristallklarer Sound war noch nie so einfach. Erleben Sie ein immersives Klangerlebnis mit Dolby Atmos.

*Die Kompatibilität der LG Soundbar variiert je nach Modell.

**Das Bild dient nur zu Illustrationszwecken. Die tatsächliche Platzierung der Kabelanschlüsse variiert je nach TV oder Modell.

***Die Aktivierung der Soundbar erfordert die Verbindung über ein Netzkabel.

Erleben Sie einen Sound wie im Opernsaal

Die LG Soundbar vereint Dolby Atmos, DTS:X und IMAX Enhanced und schafft so einen theaterähnlichen Klang in Ihrem Wohnzimmer. Sie werden von einem klaren und realistischen Klang von allen Seiten umgeben – ganz so, als befänden Sie sich im Zentrum Ihrer Lieblingsfilme oder auf einem Live-Konzert.

Verschiedene geformte blaue Klangwellen gehen von der Soundbar und dem Fernsehgerät aus in das Wohnzimmer.

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Marken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist ein Marken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Dolby Atmos Soundbar
mit drei Upfiring-Kanälen

Wahrlich innovativ sind die drei Upfiring-Kanäle in der Soundbar. Sie sorgen dafür, dass die LG Soundbar DSC9S ein breiteres und reichhaltigeres Klangbild liefert. So genießen Sie das beeindruckendste Sounderlebnis zu Hause.

Eine Soundbar wird auf dem Schrank platziert und blaue kreisförmige Klangwellen treten aus der Soundbar direkt vor dem Fernsehgerät heraus.

Triple Level-Raumklang –
eine virtuelle Sound-Kathedrale

Die LG Soundbar DSC9S setzt neue Maßstäbe in puncto Entertainment. Triple Level-Raumklang sorgt für ein immersives und präzises Klangerlebnis. Mithilfe einer 3D-Engine mit HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) schafft Ihre Soundbar eine virtuelle mittlere Schicht.Die Klangschichten kreieren einen räumlichen Umgebungsklang, wie Sie ihn ansonsten nur in der Oper oder im Theater erleben würden.

Blaue kuppelförmige dreilagige Klangwellen decken Soundbar und Fernsehgerät ab, die im Wohnzimmer an der Wand hängen.

*‘Triple-Level-Raumklang‘ ist im CINEMA-/ AI Sound Pro Modus der Soundbar verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Schicht wird mithilfe des Lautsprecherkanals der Soundbar kreiert. Der Klang der Vorder- und Top-Lautsprecher wird synthetisiert, um ein Klangfeld zu schaffen.
***Ohne Rücklautsprecher kann das hintere Feld nicht kreiert werden.

Spüren Sie mitreißenden Bass

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingssongs und -filme mit kräftigeren, tieferen Bässen. Der kabellose Subwoofer trifft mit Leichtigkeit tiefe Töne. Bei erhöhter Lautstärke wird die Bassqualität auch über größere Entfernungen übertragen.

Eine Soundbar ist auf dem Schrank positioniert. Daneben steht ein kabelloser Subwoofer auf dem Boden. Blaue Klanggrafiken kommen aus dem Subwoofer.

Sämtliche Inhalte neu erleben

Verbinden Sie Ihre LG Soundbar DSC9S mit einer Konsole oder einem Blu-ray-Player, um in Games, TV-Shows und Filme einzutauchen. Die Soundbar bietet ein verzögerungsfreies Betrachtungserlebnis mit bestem Bild und Sound.

Soundbar und Fernsehgerät stehen auf dem weißen Tisch und 7 weiße Pferde sind auf dem Fernsehbildschirm zu sehen.

4K Pass Through
für verlustfreie Auflösung

Die LG Soundbar DSC9S gibt 4K-Inhalte nahezu ohne Qualitäts- oder Leistungseinbußen wieder – für ein vollständig integriertes TV- und Audioerlebnis.
Die Soundbar steht auf dem Schrank und eine Rennspielszene wird auf dem Fernsehbildschirm angezeigt, der mit der Soundbar verbunden ist. Eine Spielekonsole ist unten rechts im Bild abgebildet, sie wird von zwei Händen gehalten.

VRR/ALLM verbessert Ihr Game

Die Soundbar bietet das beste Gaming-Erlebnis dank VRR (Variable Refresh Rate/Variable Wiederholrate) und ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode/automatischer Niedriglatenz-Modus). Durch die nahezu sofortige Reaktionszeit haben Sie einen klaren Vorteil beim Gaming. Profitieren Sie von einer reibungslosen, verzögerungsfreien Wiedergabe ohne Aussetzer.

*Sowohl der TV als auch die Soundbar müssen VRR/ALLM unterstützen.
***Die Konsole muss VRR unterstützen. VRR Pass Through ist auf 60 Hz Inhalt beschränkt.

Kompatibel mit Musik-Streaming-Diensten

Genießen Sie Spotify oder Tidal mit immersivem Audio. Die Soundbar unterstützt MQA (Master Quality Audio) über eine Bluetooth/WLAN-Verbindung.

*Offizielle MQA-Aufzeichnung erforderlich.

Kompatibel mit Ihren smarten Assistenten

LG Soundbars sind kompatibel mit Google, Alexa und Apple Airplay 2. Steuern Sie sie über die Plattform Ihrer Wahl.

*Einige Funktionen erfordern ein Abonnement oder Konto bei einem externen Anbieter.
**Google ist ein Markenzeichen von Google LLC.
***Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.
****Amazon, Alexa und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.

LG Smart Up-Mixer
für ein verbessertes Klangerlebnis

Genießen Sie mit den LG Soundbars volleren Sound. Der LG Smart Up-Mixer wandelt
2-Kanal-Sound in Multichannel Surround Sound um – für völlige Immersion.

*Verfügbar auf AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game-Modi.
**9.1.5-Kanal-Ausgang hängt von Kanal-Konfiguration ab.

Verbesserte
AI Room Calibration

Die LG Soundbar passt den Sound an Ihren Standort und Umgebung an. Mit einer verbesserten
AI Room Calibration liefert sie überall den optimalen Sound.
Mit Referenzfrequenzen in einem erweiterten Bereich von 400 Hz kann der Raum präzise analysiert und Verzerrungen korrigiert werden.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Sound automatisch an den Raum, in dem sich die Soundbar befindet, anpasst und entsprechend kalibriert. Bestimmte Algorithmen sorgen dabei für die verbesserte Klangleistung der Soundbar.

LG AI Sound Pro
optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Genießen Sie Ihre Inhalte mit speziellen Klangmodi – dank AI Sound Pro. Der intelligente Algorithmus der LG Soundbar analysiert Ihre Inhalte, um optimalen Sound zu generieren, egal ob Sie Filme oder Nachrichtensendungen ansehen oder Musik hören.

Die Zukunft im Blick1

Die Zukunft im Blick

Von der Produktion bis hin zum Versand ist der gesamte Herstellungsprozess unserer Soundbars umweltzertifiziert. Die Verpackungen bestehen aus recycelbaren Kartons. Sie wurden auf das Minimum reduziert, das nötig ist, damit das Gerät sicher bei Ihnen ankommt.
Graue Würfel verschiedener Höhen sind zufällig angeordnet.

Hergestellt aus recyceltem Kunststoff

UL hat die LG Soundbar als ECV-Produkt (Environmental Claims Validation) ausgewiesen, da einige Teile der Soundbar aus recyceltem Kunststoff bestehen. Wir verfolgen einen umweltfreundlicheren Ansatz bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars.

*Das Bild oben dient nur Darstellungszwecken.

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS zertifiziert, da die Innenverpackung von EPS-Schaumstoff (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde.

“*SGS ist ein multinationales Schweizer Unternehmen, das Inspektions-, Prüf-, Test- und Zertifizierungsdienstleistungen anbietet.
**Die obige Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung, das tatsächliche Produktaussehen kann abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

Anzahl der Kanäle

3.1.3

Anzahl der Lautsprecher

9 EA

Ausgangsleistung

400 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Game

Ja

Music

Ja

Sport

Ja

Standard

Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

IMAX Enhanced

Ja

MQA

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

AirPlay 2

Ja

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Chromecast

Ja

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optisch

1

Spotify Connect

Ja

Tidal Connect

Ja

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Ja

WLAN

Ja

Kompatibel mit Alexa

Ja

Kompatibel mit Google Home

Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

120Hz

Ja

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

VRR / ALLM

Ja

BEDIENUNG

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Ja

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GEWICHT

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

22,7 kg

Soundbar

4,1 kg

Subwoofer

7,8 kg

ZUBEHÖR

HDMI Kabel

Ja

Optisches Kabel

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

TV-Halterung

Ja

Garantiekarte

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091940926

LEISTUNG

Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

37 W

Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

38 W

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

0.5 W ↓

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DSC9S)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Direkt kaufen

Vorderansicht von Soundbar und Woofer

DSC9S

3.1.3 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 400 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer