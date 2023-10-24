About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel zu den Soundbars SK10Y, SK9Y und der 2019er SL Serie | Wireless-Anbindung

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel zu den Soundbars SK10Y, SK9Y und der 2019er SL Serie | Wireless-Anbindung

SPK8

2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel zu den Soundbars SK10Y, SK9Y und der 2019er SL Serie | Wireless-Anbindung

1 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar

DSP9YA

SPK8 | 2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel zu den Soundbars SK10Y, SK9Y und der 2019er SL Serie | Wireless-Anbindung & DSP9YA | 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos® Soundbar mit 520 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Optimaler Sound für große TVs

"Liefert in Kombination mit den SPK8 einen packenden 5.1.2-Surroundsound inklusive Dolby-Atmos kompatiblen Soundeffekten von der Zimmerdecke"

Zum Test

Eleganter Klangkünstler

"Zusammen mit dem kabellosen Rearspeaker-Set SPK8 lässt sich mit der LG SL9YG packender Heimkinosound auf beachlich hohem Niveau genießen!" - Heimkino 9/10-2019

Erweitern Sie Ihren Sound

Koppeln Sie die LG-Rücklautsprecher mit einer SK10Y- , SK9Y- oder SL-Soundbar und erleben Sie Surround-Sound wie im Kino.
Zwei Rücklautsprecher mit je 70 Watt für echten Raumklang.
Kabellose Verbindung mit kompatiblen LG Soundbars.

Hören Sie das ganze Bild

Erst mit echten Rücklautsprechern erwachen auch die leisesten
Surround-Sound-Details zum Leben.

Surround-Sound-Erweiterung

Die Soundbars von LG stehen für einen aufregenden, immersiven virtuellen Surround-Sound. Einige Modelle können über diese zusätzlichen Rückkanallautsprecher zu echtem Surround-Sound aufgerüstet werden.*

*Soundbar separat erhältlich.

Drahtlosverbindung

Diese einfach zu installierenden Rückkanallautsprecher werden für einen noch besseren Surround-Sound drahtlos mit einer kompatiblen Soundbar verbunden.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

KERNMERKMALE

Lautsprecherkanäle

2.0 Kanäle

Watt (Gesamt)

140 Watt (2x 70W)

Woofer Größe

3 Zoll

BEDIENUNG

Lautstärkenspektrum der Rücklautsprecher

-6 bis +6

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

Display Typ

LED Anzeige

LED Indikatorfarbe

1 Farbe (Rot)

Kompatibel mit folgenden Soundbars

SK10Y, SK9Y

ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt

50 Watt

Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt (Stand-by)

unter 0,5 Watt

Netzspannung in Volt

100-240 Volt (AC)

Netzfrequenz in Hz

50-60 Hz

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen der Verpackung

28,2 x 27,2 x 22,6 cm

Abmessungen der kabellosen Einheit

6,0 x 22,0 x 17,5 cm

Gewicht in der Verpackung

3,4kg

Abmessungen der Rücklautsprecher

10,0 x 14,0 x 10,0 cm

Gewicht der kabellosen Einheit

1,0kg

Gewicht der Rücklautsprecher

1,9kg

ZUBEHÖR

Lieferumfang

SPK8, Handbuch, Garantiekarte, Verbindungskabel

EAN

EAN

8806098238958

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

SPK8

2.0 Rücklautsprecher mit 140 Watt | Kompatibel zu den Soundbars SK10Y, SK9Y und der 2019er SL Serie | Wireless-Anbindung