THERMA V R32 IWT
(Integrated Water Tank)

THERMA V R32 Integrated Water Tank (IWT) unit is an all-in-one product that combines water tank, complex pipes, and other modules into a single unit. It also boasts reduced volume and weight, making installation faster and easier.

THERMA V R32 IWT (Integrated Water Tank) Type

THERMA V R32 IWT(Integrated Water Tank) is an all-in-one solution which combines an Indoor unit and a water tank. It doesn’t require complex piping work and offers quick and easy installation with less footprint.

Features Line Up
Features
HOW THERMA V R32 IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type Works

Heating and hot water is delivered using air outside and electricity as heat source. Since the indoor unit contains the water tank, heating and hot water can be delivered without the need for an independent water tank.

Save Space with Integrated Type

An All-In-One product, THERMA V R32 IWT (Integrated Water Tank) is 19% lower in volume and 39% lighter compared to the previous models. It not only saves space but also is easy to install.

Revolutionary R1 Compressor

THERMA V R32 IWT is equipped with the revolutionary R1 compressor. This advanced compressor improves the tilting motion of scroll, increasing overall efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, the compressor operating range is improved to perform from 10Hz to 135Hz.

Sustainable Refrigerant

THERMA V R32 IWT is equipped with an environmentally friendly refrigerant which has a low Global Warming Potential(GWP) of 675. It provides powerful and highly efficient heating. Also, in compliance with the European regulatory requirements, it can bring more business opportunities.

*It reaches the energy label ErP A +++ for space heating 35°C LWT , ErP A + for space heating 55°C LWT and water heating (Profile L) achieved A+.

Reliable Heating with THERMA V R32 IWT

THERMA V R32 IWT provides reliable heating operating under extreme weather as low as -25℃.

Individual Heating Control for 2 Separate Zones

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit can control temperature of two separate zones through independent heating circuits. The mixing valve kit allows users to set different target temperatures in different zones.

*Separate mixing valve kit required.
**Temperature in this image is an example. Target temperature changes according to user’s preferred setting.

Smart Heating Control

User-friendly and intuitive UI enables quick and convenient navigation with a simple touch, allowing easy schedule and operation mode setting based on user’s lifestyle. Moreover, daily and monthly monitoring on power consumption makes it possible to manage energy efficiently.

*Required Accessory for Energy Monitoring : PENKTH000 (Meter Interface Module) and Watt Meter, Temp. sensor, etc. Refer to the installation manual.

Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode

Seasonal Auto Mode automatically determines heating, cooling operation and target temperatures.

*The temperature setting in this image is only an example. The target temperature changes according to user's preferred setting.

Flexible Expansion Possibility

Make the most of THERMA V R32 IWT with a buffer tank and an expansion tank for DHW circuit. These two tanks can be easily added during the initial installation stage, and can be mounted inside the IWT IDU, enabling expansion without an additional footprint.

*Buffer Tank and Expansion Tank for separate purchase.

Easy Management Service by Simple Monitoring

Water flow rate can be easily checked through Standard III remote controller.

Easy & Quick Maintenance

The remote controller stores up to 50 items in its history, making it easier to troubleshoot errors or malfunctions.

Remotely Control from Anywhere

With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily control the heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to heating system allows for maximum comfort. LG ThinQ™ works with Google Assistant voice control by using the Google Home smart speaker and Wi-Fi modem.Z

*Required Accessories : Google home speaker, PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREW000
**Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC
*** Google home voice is supported in United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Portugal. ThinQ functions may vary depending on the country.

