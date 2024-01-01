About Cookies on This Site

Heating Solution (AWHP)

LG AWHP is a highly efficient system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling, and hot water supply. The longer you use it, the more you can save on energy.

THERMA V

LG THERMA V is an Air to Water Heat Pump(AWHP) System that offers heating, cooling and hot water solution.

Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP)1

Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP)

AWHP is a system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling and hot water supply. Not only can you install it in your new home, but you can also replace boilers in your existing home.

Reduction in Heating Operation Costs1

Reduction in Heating Operation Costs

THERMA V is approximately up to 4 times more efficient than boilers. The longer you use it, the more you can save on heating costs. Calculate how much you can save with THERMA V via Energy Simulator.

Renewable Energy Solution1

Renewable Energy Solution

THERMA V uses 75% of natural energy absorbed from outside air and the rest of 25% comes from electricity. THERMA V significantly reduces CO2 emission compared to oil or gas boilers.

