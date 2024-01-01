About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Split

LG THERMA V R32 Split offers a powerful heating solution for indoor spaces. It can operate at extremely cold weather like -25℃ and heat water up to 65℃.

The new THERMA V R32 Split offers enhanced heating efficiency and performance with R32 refrigerant.

 

Features Line Up
Features
How THERMA V R32 Split Works

It uses external air as a heat source to provide heating and hot water.

Reliable Heating

THEMRA V R32 Split provides reliable and powerful heating for the indoor environment. It can operate even at extremely cold weather like -25℃. Moreover, it can offer leaving water temperature of 65℃ at maximum.

Revolutionary R1 Compressor

THERMA V R32 Split is equipped with the Revolutionary R1 Compressor. This advanced compressor especially improved the tilting motion of scroll, increasing overall efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, compressor operation ranges are improved to perform from 10Hz to 135Hz.

Environmentally Sustainable Refrigerant

THERMA V R32 Split is equipped with R32 refrigerant, the environmentally sustainable refrigerant which has a Global Warming Potential of 675, 70% lower than that of R410A’s. With R32 refrigerant, THERMA V R32 Split is highly energy efficient as a greener heating solution.

*The result above was based on space heating at 35℃
*Space heating at 55°C received an A++ rating.

Smart Heating Control

The intuitive UI allows easy and quick use with a simple touch and users can set schedules based on their lifestyles. Moreover, daily or monthly monitoring of power consumption allows efficient energy management.

* Required Accessory for Energy Monitoring : PENKTH000 (Meter Interface Module) and Watt Meter, Temp, sensor, etc. Refer to the installation manual.

Remotely Control from Anywhere

With LG ThinQ™ app, users can simply control heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to heating system allows users the maximized comfort.

* Required Accessory : PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) and PWYREWO00

Easy & Flexible Installation

THEMRA V R32 Split can be easily and flexibly installed in all types of houses. Integrated water components* in the indoor unit make installation much easier in shorter time. Moreover, extended refrigerant pipe length goes up to 50m, and the pipes can be connected in three different directions(forward, sideways, and backward), which makes installation neater and more flexible.

Pre-installation Setting

Based on installation site information, installers can prepare presetting with LG Heating Configurator and save data into memory card from their office. At the site, then, installers can simply insert memory card at the back of remote controller to activate configuration data. This allows easy and quick commissioning for installers.

* Water components include flow sensor, water pump, expansion tank, air vent valve, safety valve, plate heat exchanger, strainer, controller, and electric heater.

Easy & Quick Maintenance

The remote controller can store up to 50 history items, enabling easy identification of the cause of malfunctioning or fault and facilitating quick finding of solutions.

THERMA V Line up

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

