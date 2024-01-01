About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R410A IWT Type

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type combines an indoor unit and a water tank, allowing simple and easy installation. This unit can be installed in any place of your choice.

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type is is an All-In-One product that combines an indoor unit and a water tank, making installation simple and easy.

Features
Sophisticated Exterior for Modern Design

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type does not have to be installed in the boiler room where it could be hidden. It can be installed at various spaces such as utility room and kitchen to its sophisticated and harmonious exterior with white color modern design.

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) Type Works

It uses external air as a heat source to provide heating and hot water. Since the indoor unit contains the water tank, hot water and heating can be provided without additional water tank installation.

Individual Heating Control for 2 Separate Zones

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type can individually control 2 separated zones with 2 heating circuits in order to meet different indoor temperature need.

Selecting & Scheduling Operation Modes

THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type operates according to the three operation modes you set. To reduce the heating cost, user can set operation at Economical mode. To make the room temperature warmer, Comfort mode can be the ideal option. User can set the desired operation mode at desired time zone by scheduling function.

* The temperature indicated above is an example. The actual operating temperature can be adjusted and set according to user’s performance.

Save Space with Integrated Type

Due to this All-In-One product with integrated indoor unit and water tank, only one THERMA V R410A IWT(Integrated Water Tank) type needs to be connected to an outdoor unit without any additional complicated installation.

Comfortable Heating by Weather Dependent Operation

The target temperature of leaving water is automatically determined based on the outdoor air temperature in Weather Dependent Operation. If outdoor temperature decreases, heating capacity for the house will automatically increase in order to maintain the same room temperature.

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor

LG’s unique Smart Sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

Energy Efficiency by LG Inverter Technology

LG has accumulated extensive knowledge in compressors and motors technologies, which is the core of energy efficiency. LG Inverter Technology reduces energy costs by optimizing performance using only the power required for operation.

Emergency Operation

Even in case of sudden product error, THERMA V continues ongoing heat production until proper service takes place. In case of minor error which is mainly caused by sensor malfunctioning, heat pump cycle is forced to operate. For major errors caused by defects in cycle parts, electric heater runs to maintain heating operation.

THERMA V Line up

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

