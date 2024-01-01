About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V R410A Split

LG THERMA V R410A Split is a new split type unit that offers an improved exterior design with a user-friendly heating controller. Its minimal aesthetic fits perfectly into any environment.

THERMA V R410A Split1

THERMA V R410A Split

The new 410A split type offers an improved exterior design. By removing the front panel cover, rounding its edges and employing lighter indoor units, it provides upgraded functionality as well as a more refined heating solution for your home.

Features Line Up
Features
Inquiry To Buy
Enhanced Design with User-friendly Heating Controller1

Enhanced Design with User-friendly Heating Controller

The heating controller features an enhanced UX with a 4.3-inch wide color LCD display, a fine glass front case and a reactive touch LED panel. These new design elements result in an enriched user experience.

How THERMA V R410 Split Works1

How THERMA V R410 Split Works

It uses external air as a heat source to provide heating and hot water.

Energy Efficiency Achieved by LG Inverter Tech.1

Energy Efficiency Achieved by LG Inverter Tech.

LG has accumulated extensive knowledge in compressors and motors technologies, which is the core of energy efficiency. LG Inverter Technology reduces energy costs by optimizing performance using only the power required for operation.

*16kW: A++(35℃)

Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode1

Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode

Seasonal Auto Mode automatically adjusts heating and cooling operation, as well as sets the temperature of hot water based on the outdoor temperature.

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor1

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor

LG’s unique Smart Sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

Emergency Operation1

Emergency Operation

Even in case of sudden product error, THERMA V continues ongoing heat production until proper service takes place. In case of minor error which is mainly caused by sensor malfunctioning, heat pump cycle is forced to operate. For major errors caused by defects in cycle parts, electric heater runs to maintain heating operation.

alt="THERMA V Line up1"

THERMA V Line up

Inquiry To Buy1

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy Learn More
Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size

For more materials, manuals or engineering support, please go to resource download

GO
Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 