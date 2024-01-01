About Cookies on This Site

LG THERMA V High Temperature provides hot water up to 80°C. It's suitable for homes in an extremely cold climate or ones with poor insulation.

THERMA V High Temperature provides hot water up to 80˚C degrees. It is suitable for houses which have poor insulation or existing old radiator. It could also be used to meet sanitary water regulation which needs high water temperature. THERMA V High Temperature can be replaced with boiler system easily.

Features
It uses external air as a heat source to provide heating and hot water.

Through 2 cycles of refrigerant circuit, Cascade technology can produce hot water up to 80˚C.

*16kW: A+(35℃), A+(55℃)

Comfortable Heating by Weather Dependent Operation

The target temperature of leaving water is automatically determined based on the outdoor air temperature in Weather Dependent Operation. If outdoor temperature decreases, heating capacity for the house will automatically increase in order to maintain the same room temperature.

Quick and Reliable Heating by Smart Sensor

LG’s unique Smart Sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

THERMA V Line up

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

