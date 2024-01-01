About Cookies on This Site

VRF

LG VRF solutions are among the most versatile and powerful air conditioners, offering a cost-effective system and an easier installation. LG VRF solutions provide a great experience for both indoor and outdoor units.

MULTI V

MULTI V 5

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER IV

Indoor Unit

Hot Water Solution : Hydro Kit

Ventilation Solution : ERV

AHU Solution for MULTI V

GAS Heat Pump : GHP

LG VRF Solution

MULTI V is LG’s Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system. It minimizes efficiency losses and provides sustainable energy benefits. Providing exceptional comfort, energy efficiency and reliability, LG VRF solutions offer cost effectiveness and easier installation, and thus, are widely considered to be among the most versatile and powerful system air conditioners.

 

