MULTI V 5
Smart Load Control
Smart load control manages cooling load by sensing both temperature and humidity to increase energy efficiency.
Comfort Cooling
Comfort cooling helps maintain operation at mild cooling mode without stopping in between operations.
Enhanced Bearing with PEEK Material
Enhanced bearing with PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) material increases durability and reliability of compressor via lubricative bearing material and refined shape.
Vapor Injection
Two-stage compression effect provides efficient heating operation in low temperature conditions.
Smart Oil Management
Oil sensor runs oil recovery operation only if necessary to increase compressor efficiency. It also balances and manages oil level in both compressors.
The Optimal High-Efficiency Air Quality Solution
Install LG ERV alongside Multi V 5 and enjoy energy-saving ventilation. ERV reacts to outdoor temperatures and CO2 levels to provide more efficient heating and cooling.
Biomimetics Technology
Enhanced fans increase air flow rate up to 10% while reducing power consumption up to 20%.
Increased Air Flow Rate
Extended shroud provides higher heat exchanging capacity to increase air flow rate.
Easy Control with Multi V-AHU Connection
MULTI V can be connected to the DX coil of an Air Handling Unit for fresh air conditioned environment.
Various control options are prepared for LG controllers or supplied DDC, which can contact signal or Modbus protocols.
