Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box
There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Actual UI may differ.
* Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.
* The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.
* The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.
* The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.
* Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.
All Spec
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES (Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
ATSC (Clear QAM)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
NTSC
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
60 W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
STB only : 14.1W
STB + Exp Module : 44W
-
Standby Power Consumption
under 1.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
UL
-
EMC
FCC
-
