Smart Content Customization

Create your own solution along with LG's smart customization tools and content management software. With the tailored solution, hotel can elevate their brand to new levels.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Pre-loaded App

Smart Connectivity

Cross display boundaries freely and without hassle. With LG Smart Share, mirroring and content sharing between TV and other smart devices are made incredibly easy and user-friendly.
• Smart Share, Screen Share -WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Sound Sync.

Support ULTRA HD

The STB-5500 supports ULTRA HD video decoding and output resolution, and automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD. With this, you can deliver clear messages and add animation on the content.

SoftAP

SoftAP means Software enabled Access Point. This “Virtual” Wi-Fi feature executes by software working on the device to create a wireless hotspot.

External Module Expansion Ready

STB-5500 is designed for additional external
module expansion. This reduces the needs of cables and connectors making easier installation and management.
Print

All Spec

FEATURE - PRO:CENTRIC

  • Type

    Smart

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

  • Tuner

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Smart Features

    Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, softAP, Magic Remote (Ready)

  • Connectivity

    Smart Share, Screen Share, Bluetooth Sound Sync

  • Advanced Setting Option

    Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

  • Management

    Remote Diagnostics, EzManager (for initial configuration)

  • Interactivity

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • RJP Interface

    RS232C, HDMI

  • DRM (Digital Right Management)

    Pro:Idiom

GENERAL

  • Region

    Middle East & Africa

