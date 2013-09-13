About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Flex

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B
Front Image|43HT3WJ-B
front view
front view
45° view
left view
-45° view
top view
Detail View
rear view
rear view
-45° view
Right view

Key Features

  • Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3,840 × 2,160)
  • Brightness : 350 nit
  • Camera : 2K Full HD (1,920 × 1,080), 88º FoV
  • Sound : 2.0 Channel (10W + 10W)
  • Microphone : 3m Pickup Range
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Basic)
More

All-in-One Display
for Effective Collaboration

*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.




Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.

*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (USB Type C)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES (USB Type C)

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.7Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

  • Packed Weight

    15.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    75W

  • Max.

    190W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    35ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB1.1

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen R1505G

  • Memory(RAM)

    8GB

  • Storage

    128GB

  • OS ver.

    Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon Vega

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Launcher Bar

    YES

  • Home Dashboard

    YES

  • SplitView_Full / Half

    YES

  • SplitView_Customized Template

    NO

  • Cloning

    NO

  • Screen Capture

    YES

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    YES

  • File Sharing

    YES

  • Compatibility One:Quick Share

    YES

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    YES

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    YES

  • Built-in Apps

    Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

  • Camera_Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Camera_Field of View (FoV)

    88°

  • Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

    N/A

  • Camera_Video Framing

    N/A

  • MIC_Array

    2ea

  • MIC_Beamforming

    N/A

  • MIC_Pickup Range

    3m

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

