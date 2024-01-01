We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.
Sophisticated Slim Design
This series is thin in bezel size and thickness*, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.
* Compared to LG's UL3G series
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0
LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UL3J series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Various Sensor Connection
LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions* by supporting simple connections with external sensors** such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.
* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more to your customers while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the UL3J series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.
This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall.
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Remote Monitoring and Control
This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.
Compatible with AV Control Systems
The UL3J series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.
* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
For effective visual meeting, the UL3J series supports its compatibility with Cisco solutions that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.
* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
Easy Content Distribution &
SW Update
UL3J series features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware under the same network.
Wireless Access Point
UL3J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
Built-in Speaker
Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.