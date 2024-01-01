We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" 450 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
450
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Haze 3%)
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
2.25mm (L/T) / 1.25mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,214 x 778 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.8 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
93 W / 110 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
55W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount ( Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Find LG service center
Find an LG authorized service center near you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.