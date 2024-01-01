We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent LED Film
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Superb Transparency
Superb Transparency
* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding
* This is based on the internal comparison test between OCR and OCA with perforations of the upper transparent layer under the condition of -10˚~ 45˚ temperature and 0 ~ 30% humidity.
* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LAT140
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
13.7±0.2mm
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight of the screen
1kg
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
