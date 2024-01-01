About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Transparent LED Film

LAT140GT83

Transparent LED Film

LG Transparent LED Film

LG Transparent LED Film

Experience the Colors of Transparency
LG Transparent LED Film Watch now

Bring New Life to Transparent Space

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

A NATURAL BLEND WITH SPACE

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

Superb Transparency

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and offers even surface by durable, transparent layers. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LAT series as a landmark.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

Enhanced Brightness and Control
EYECATCHING CONTENT DISPLAY

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 2,100cd/m²* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colors. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.

Self-adhesive Film
EASY SPACE INNOVATION

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.
Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility
EASY SPACE INNOVATION

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.
webOS Smart Platform
SMART LED SIGNAGE

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.

* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.

Control Manager
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.
SMART LED SIGNAGE

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Explore more showroom at<br>LG Digital Connect1

Explore more showroom at
LG Digital Connect

Case Study [Public Space]

Case Study [Public Space]

LG Transparent LED Film

Find a variety of business stories whose values are increased by LG Transparent Display
Print

All Spec

LED FILM(LAT140GT81)

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    13.7±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Panel

    1,728

  • Pixel Density (point/㎡)

    5,102

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    Typ.2,100nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24h / 7days

  • Warranty

    2 years

  • Transparency

    Typ 53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Curved Installation

    2,000 R (Concave, Convex with Glass Only)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Color Processing

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    125,000,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm
    (with front & back protection film)

  • Weight

    1kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

  • Accessory

    ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.4Kg

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.3Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 188.7 x 37mm

  • Weight

    1.5Kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface (Input)

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,

  • Interface (Output)

    DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head, Kg)

    1.6kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Light Sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (2.9)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m),
    4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book
    , Warranty Card

POWER(ACC-LATP1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 x 86 x 28mm

  • Weight

    769g

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC output cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

ONE BOX CONTROLLER(CTAA-140G)

  • Video

    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Input

    HDMI, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB 3.0

  • Output

    RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (2)

  • Dimension (W × H × D)

    333 x 186.8 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head)

    1.82 kg

  • Temperature Sensor / Light Sensor

    O / O

  • TPC (Temporal Peak Luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    30 W

  • CMS S/W

    SuperSign CMS

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

