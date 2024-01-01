We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Indoor LED
LED Display for
Virtual Production
A virtual production studio with curved LED walls and ceiling and floor LEDs is filming images of a forest and field landscape.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Easy Installation & Maintenance
The module can be easily removed using the dedicated tool (with front or rear selective service access). The positioning pins and magnets help perform panel adjustments accurately and quickly, ensuring seamless screen assembly.
The 'Positioning Pins', 'Magnetic Assembly', 'Comfortable Handles', and 'Fast Lock & One-handed Control' parts in the cabinet are enlarged.
Curve Effect Available
The mechanical connection between the two panels is secured by an angle adapter system and a fast lock, adjustable by 10 degrees in concave areas and 5 degrees in convex areas.
Curved LED walls are installed in a studio.
Stacking & Hanging System Available
Installation can be performed by stacking or hanging, using the optional accessories (single, double, triple beams) for customization to the studio environment.
The part where the cabinet can be installed either as stacking or hanging is enlarged and shown.
Broadcast Quality Available
Accurate color reproduction, low latency of video processing, and HDR capability.
A vivid HDR-enabled screen and a screen with a high refresh rate displaying the exact color are being shown.
Powerful UI/UX with
Megapixel VR HELIOS LED
Processing Platform
Thanks to the compatibility between LBCG and the Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform, you can now utilize the powerful UX and UI functionalities offered by HELIOS. HELIOS processing platform includes Real-Time Mapping and Multi-User Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a game controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics through connected diagnostics.
The Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform provides access to the features such as Real-Time Mapping and Multi-Use Control, Superior Color Control, Hyper-Speed Seam Correction using a Game Controller, and Monitoring and Diagnostics using Connected Diagnostics.
* Please note that Megapixel VR HELIOS LED processing platform needs to be purchased separately, and depending on the actual usage environment, there may be limitations in the implementation of certain features offered by HELIOS. A game controller needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
LBCG026-GM
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
(MVR HEIOS)
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP30
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Humidity
0~80%RH
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-10℃ to +45℃
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness Uniformity
0.97
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,500~9,000
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000:1
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
1,500
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (PQ, HLG)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
205
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
614
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,457
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
60
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
180
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
720
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
500x500x75.5
-
Cabinet material
Die-casting Magnesium
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
192x192
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
0.25
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.15
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
250x250
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
96x96
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 2
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
147,456
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.6
-
Service access
Front or Rear (select one only)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.2
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.6
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
24.8
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
-
