Micro LED for Premium Home Cinema

LSAL006-G2L

Micro LED for Premium Home Cinema

Front view with infill image

Redefine Every Moment,
Enrich Your Life

Experience the utmost sophistication and brilliance exclusively delivered by LG MAGNIT. Introduce state-of-the-art innovation into the heart of your home, elevating your high-end lifestyle and enriching every precious moment and living space.

LG MAGNIT is installed on the elegant and vibrant living room wall, displaying dynamic scenes on its screen.

* Product availability may vary by region. For detailed information, please contact your local LG sales representative.

Experience a Paradigm Shift
in Visual Technology

LG MAGNIT incorporates Micro LED technology, ensuring color accuracy, breathtaking detail,
and captivating sound. Prepared to be immersed in a distinguished artistic experience,
where every detail captivates and mesmerizes.

The bright view of a galaxy in the dark is depicted on the LG MAGNIT screen with vivid and deep colors.

Accurate Colors, Full of Wonder

The display’s solid blacks render truly accurate colors resulting in distinctive content.
The carefully selected processor controls color purity to ensure a uniform color display across the screen. The more vivid the colors, the greater your wonder will be.

Infinite Darkness,
Awakened Details

LG MAGNIT creates a surprisingly deep contrast by removing the original RGB packaging
and replacing it with its own full black coating technology. This enhances the color
vividness and reveals even the tiniest details, that were previously hidden in the shadows.*

The screen vividly contrasts the intricate details of blue and dark tones within the cave.

* Superior compared to LG's other DV-LED models.

Visual Spectacle,
From Anywhere

Experience advanced color uniformity with LG’s innovative chip transfer and surface treatment technology, inviting you to indulge in a captivating visual spectacle from different viewing perspectives.

Your Favorite Content
Comes to Life

A portal to new universe and the sensation of feeling like you’re really there.
Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture quality of a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6.

a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

 

*Images simulated.

 

An image of a man sitting in a chair. A square overlay is applied on top of the man representing AI Super Upscaling, bringing him into sharp focus against an artfully blurred background.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

*Images simulated.

 

A video showing an image of a grand waterfall that has been enhanced for brighter, more expressive images.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects
your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

 

*Images simulated.

 

A video of the ballet performance by a male and female couple on the stage. A grid overlay covers only the couple, making them stand out against the dark background.

Enjoy More, Enjoy Better

With webOS23 and latest SoC, unlocking a world of diverse content, from fitness and sports to
entertainment and beyond, becomes easier and more intuitive. Immerse yourself in next-level
entertainment with an extensive selection of options on expansive screens.

A video showing the webOS home screen filled with various content streaming apps.

* © 2023 Disney and related entities. Disney+ subscription required. Must be 18+ to subscribe.
* Requires internet connection and paid subscription to streaming services.
* Supported apps may differ by region.

Size Matters

Featuring Apple AirPlay and Miracast, stream movies, photos and more
from mobile devices to a larger LG MAGNIT. Relish the realism of 1:1 scale content,
from vibrant sports displays featuring beloved athletes to meticulously captured emotions exhibited by actors.

Stream content from your phone to the 118-inch LG MAGNIT with Miracast and AirPlay2 compatibility.

* Depending on respective app policies, wireless sharing may not be supported.

My Own Digital Gallery

Thanks to its very own mobile app, MAGNIT 118” becomes the canvas
on which famous works of art can be displayed. Whether curating your own collection of masterpieces or casting a gallery of family photos – MAGNIT makes home living into a work of art.

On the wall-mounted LG MAGNIT screen, a framed artwork is displayed, giving the impression of an actual picture frame hanging on the wall.

* Image is for demonstration purposes only.
* Mobile app release slated for the second quarter of 2024

The Ideal Addition to
Your Exquisite Home

Experience technological advancement and luxury with LG MAGNIT.
With the versatility of a stand or wall-mounting option, you can position it according to your preference. Feel the grandeur of a 118” screen that can elegantly grace any corner of your home.*

The LG MAGNIT 118-inch can be installed in two ways: free-standing in the living room or hanging on the wall.

* Wall-mounts and stands are available as separate purchase options.
* Certain restrictions may apply based on environmental conditions.

LG MAGNIT's screen surface looks very smooth.

Complete Integration into One Seamless Screen

LG’s groundbreaking module processing technology merges multiple modules into a single unit. This minimizes gaps and meticulously intertwines them to create the impression of one expansive screen

The back cover of LG MAGNIT consists of two cabinets.

Delivering the Latest Technology
with Speed

By integrating two 77” cabinets into one expansive screen, LG has significantly reduced the installation time of the 118” display to an impressive minimum of just 90 minutes.*

* Only applicable for installations using exclusive stands
* Estimation based on the participation of 4 LG professionals during set up
* Installation time may vary based on environmental conditions.

An incredible Audio-visual Experience in Partnership with Bang & Olufsen

Exquisite picture quality and immersive powerful audio, working in harmony to redefine the luxury home cinema experience.

An LG MAGNIT installed on a living room wall, is vividly displays a herd of horses galloping through the water and dynamic sound coming from the Beolab 90 speakers located on both sides of the LG MAGNIT.

Bang & Olufsen's Beolab 90 and Beolab 50 speakers are on display.

Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions

Bang & Olufsen’s rich heritage, spanning 97 years of design and audio excellence, makes an excellent match for LG MAGNIT. When adding the flagship Beolab 90 or Beolab 50 speakers to the screen, the result is an immersive cinematic experience with seamless, large-scale images and powerful, nuanced sound.

 

* B&O speakers sold separately

Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions Learn more

Redefine Your Space,
Inspire Every Moment

Unleash the full potential of your space with 118” LG MAGNIT. Whether you prefer a classic mood or a modern trend, LG MAGNIT empowers you to express your true identity and transforms your surroundings into a reflection of your unique style and taste.

Redefine Your Space,Inspire Every Moment
Redefine Your Space,Inspire Every Moment
Redefine Your Space,Inspire Every Moment
Redefine Your Space,Inspire Every Moment
Redefine Your Space,Inspire Every Moment
BS 476 Part 7 Class 1

BS 476 Part 7 Class 1

LG MAGNIT proudly holds a prestigious BS 476 Part 7 Class 1 rating, confirming its compliance with the British standard for assessing flame spread. With its exceptional fire resistance, our product contributes to your home’s safety and offers peace of mind.

 

* The LED module with product number (LSAL###-###) was evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5min and final spread of flame under BS 476 Part7:1997COR.1:2014 procedures, verified by BST Testing Co., Ltd in July 2023, and satisfied Class 1 (165+25mm) standard requirements (Certification number XD444237674070401SR).

BS 476 Part 7 Class 1

Eye Comfort

In line with international certification standards, LG MAGNIT 118” is engineered to emit significantly lower levels of blue light, ensuring a captivating big-screen experience with reduced visual fatigue.

 

The LSAL006-G2* LED module passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following "2 PfG Q2498/09.19 Eye Comfort 2.0 Evaluation". This covers aspects like White Balance, Color Difference, Gamma Difference, Wide Color Gamut, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Management. (Verification Code: Q50598152)

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LSAL006-G2L

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    0.68

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    3,840 × 2,160

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    2,615.2 x 1,472.8 x 41 (99 at thickest point)

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    250 / Peak 2,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    150

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    150

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1 @10lux

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    100W(50W+50W)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    1,055

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    805

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    100 / 120

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0 ℃ to +40 ℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    IR Blaster (1ea), RS232C In (1ea), Ethernet (1ea)

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL, CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

