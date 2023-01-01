LG MAGNIT proudly holds a prestigious BS 476 Part 7 Class 1 rating, confirming its compliance with the British standard for assessing flame spread. With its exceptional fire resistance, our product contributes to your home’s safety and offers peace of mind.

* The LED module with product number (LSAL###-###) was evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5min and final spread of flame under BS 476 Part7:1997COR.1:2014 procedures, verified by BST Testing Co., Ltd in July 2023, and satisfied Class 1 (165+25mm) standard requirements (Certification number XD444237674070401SR).