Durability for Rough Environment
GNEB series provides durability with marine-grade powder coating and conformal coating to protect against salinity and corrosion in marine environments and weather conditions. Both the front and rear of the cabinet are IP67-certified and feature reliable designs for seaside, allowing for stable power and data connections protected by outdoor environmental factors such as wet weather and the salinity. The unexposed front screws further lower the risk of corrosion.
* Metal parts meet Qualicoat standards.