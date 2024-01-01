About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Outdoor Ribbon Board LED

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Find a dealer

Outdoor Ribbon Board LED

GREF100-GN

Outdoor Ribbon Board LED

(0)
Front view with infill image

Outdoor Ribbon Board LED

A baseball game is being played at a crowded baseball stadium. In the stadium, Ribbon Board LEDs are installed around the walls of each floor, and the screen is showing beer advertisements.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

GREF series has a brightness of 6,000 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Outstanding Visibility

Offering a powerful 6,000 nits of brightness, this super-bright display excels outdoors even in direct sunlight, instantly capturing attention and effectively delivering content.

 

The large LED screen close to the stadium’s stands is being filmed with camera. Although the content is identical, the conventional screen shows black bars while the GREF series is clearly visible just like the original screen.

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

GREF series with a high refresh rate of 7,680 Hz gives viewers a clearer view by reducing the black bars, blurring, and flickering that commonly occur during video playback.

 

The 8-bit screen’s greyscale is not smooth and the color is expressed unnaturally because the steps are distinguished while the 16-bit screen expresses the color smoothly with a higher greyscale level.

Detailed Expression of Color Depth

16-bit color processing provides a higher greyscale level, which seamlessly displays different depths and densities of colors without distortion, thereby displaying more realistic and sophisticated content.

 

The IP65 certified cabinet allows GREF series to work well even in rainy weather.

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the unit case are both IP65 certified, allowing for stable operation unaffected by outdoor environmental factors such as wet weather and dust.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GREF series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

 

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GREF series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GREF series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* SuperSign CMS service needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GREF100-GN

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    10.00

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    40x30

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    400x300

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.65

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2X3

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    80x90

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    800x900x130

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.720

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    22.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    30.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    10,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet material

    Al

  • Service access

    TOP

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    6,000

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    110

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    7,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    500

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    200

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    694

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    1,706

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    683

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,368

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    7,680

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    0~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVEA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Pay with Installments
Check available installment offers for this product and banks according to below information.
Choose your bank that suits you best!
 
 