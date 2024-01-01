We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra High Brightness Series
A large LED is installed on the building. The sun is shining brightly, but the LED screen’s advertisement is clearly visible.
High Brightness for Outdoor
Optionally, users can choose among the three models : GSEG-GN(6,000 nits), GSEG-GR(7,000 nits) and GSEG-GS(10,000 nits). It also can be optimized for screen time, region, regulations, and power consumption etc. depending on different environmental conditions.
GSEG can be installed by selecting either 6,000 or 7,000 or 10,000 nits brightness for the surrounding environment.
* Brightness options are set before shipment from the factory, and cannot be changed after installation.
Easy Installation and Maintenance
It comes with a guide pin to make easy adjustment for the upper and lower side of cabinet. With optimum cable-less design, it connects the LED module and the system part of the cabinet with no cables, allowing simple power/signal connection to be automatically completed when LED module is installed. Fully enclosed connection improves its hardware reliability as well.
GSEG is a cable-less design allowing for simple power/signal connection and is easy to install and maintain.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GSEG series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSEG series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GSEG series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
INFORMATION
-
Model name
GSEG083-GN
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
8.33
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
60x40
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
500x333.33
-
Weight per Module (kg)
2.05
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2X3
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
120x120
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,000x1,000x105
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
1.000
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
25.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
25.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
14,400
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±1.0
-
Cabinet material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
6,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
120
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.05Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
680
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
272
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
680
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,321
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
928
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,321
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
7,680
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30°C to +50°C
-
Operating Humidity
0~90%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP66
-
IP rating Rear
IP66
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
STANDARD
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVEA
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
-
90 degree corner cut
Yes
-
