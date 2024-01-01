About Cookies on This Site

Ultra High Brightness Series

GSEH080-GR

Ultra High Brightness Series

Front view with infill image

Ultra High Brightness Series

A large LED is installed on the 6th floor exterior wall of a building. Even in the strong sunlight, the screen’s contents are clearly visible.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Ultra High Brightness

With a great brightness of 8,500 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, which is the suitable display for outdoor visibility.

In the strong sunlight, the 5,000 nits LED screen becomes blurred by light and cannot be seen clearly, while the 8,500 nits LED screen is clearly visible.

The GSEH cabinet is 1.5 times larger than the conventional LED’s cabinet.

Quick Installation

The GSEH series is 1.5 times larger than a conventional LED cabinet, making it much easier to fit a screen of the same size.

* Normal size is 1.536 × 1.536 m except GSEH060 (1,152 × 768 mm)
* Conventional LED (e.g. GSED series) cabinet size is 1.0 × 1.0 m

It shows the enlarged image of an L hinge which is on the rear product.

Easy Maintenance

Both front and rear are supported. When rear service is required, the door itself can be removed as it is with an L-shaped hinge, which allows maintenance to be performed in a narrower space.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GSEH series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSEH series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GSEH series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* SuperSign CMS service needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    GSEH080-GR

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    6.00

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    32x32

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    192x192

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.54

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    6x4

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192x128

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    1,152x768x217

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.885

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    42.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    47.5

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    27,777

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet material

    Al

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    8,500

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    130

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    690

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    276

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    780

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    2,355

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    942

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,662

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    0~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP54

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVEA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

