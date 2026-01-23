About Cookies on This Site

Premium Living Bundle: Mesin Cuci Front Loading 20/10Kg AI DD™ & ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

Premium Living Bundle: Mesin Cuci Front Loading 20/10Kg AI DD™ & ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

F2520RNTGA1.A9T-001
Fitur Utama

  • Deep Learning AI DD™ 2.0
  • Inverter Direct Drive™
  • Digital Knob (2.4” LCD, Easy Circle Control)
  • Steam
  • TurboWash 360
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan - F2515SNEW1

F2520RNTGA1

Mesin Cuci Front Loading 20/10Kg AI DD™

A9T-LITE

﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

Kosongkan tempat sampah dengan lebih sedikit debu yang berserakan dan dengan lebih mudah

Tempat sampah akan dikosongkan secara otomatis saat Anda terhubung ke stasiun pengisi daya, menghemat waktu dan terhindar dari debu yang beterbangan di mana-mana.

*Gambar produk dan video hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Sistem Filtrasi 3 Langkah

Sistem penyaringan menangkap debu halus dan menguncinya, menjaga sistem tetap bersih.

 

*Uji coba dilakukan oleh KRIBS, sesuai dengan protokol LG Electronics. Kantong debu di All-in-One Tower (Nomor Model: VDS-ST1*U) diisi dengan debu rumah tangga tiruan, yang ditentukan IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 dan bakteri (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, basil pneumonia, Escherichia coli-sekitar 107 CFU / ㎖ untuk setiap bakteri uji). Chalet yang dibudidayakan ditempatkan di 9 lokasi representatif di atas debu. 

Ini menunjukkan gambar bagian depan A9 All-in-One Tower dalam interior ruang tamu modern bernuansa putih.

Cantik di Luar, Cerdas di Dalam

Desain penyimpanan yang ramping dan cerdas, mengisi daya, dan mengosongkan CordZero secara bersamaan.

Penyimpanan sisi kanan

Penyimpanan sisi kiri

Tampak Luar All-in-One Tower

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Ini menunjukkan gagang penyedot debu dan tombol pada gagangnya.

Ini menunjukkan gagang penyedot debu dan tombol pada gagangnya.

Kontrol Fitur dengan Satu Sentuhan Jari Anda

Pada saat menekan tombol +, penyedotan dan pembersihan dengan pel dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan

Daya Hisap Kuat

Daya hisap kuat yang menyaring debu dan membersihkan permukaan dalam waktu lebih singkat.

*Gambar produk dalam gambar dan video hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Uji coba yang dilakukan oleh SLG didasarkan pada A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. A9 Kompressor™ diuji dalam mode Turbo dengan baterai yang terisi penuh dan wadah debu kosong. Daya hisap maksimum dihitung berdasarkan derajat vakum (kPa), yang diukur selama 10 detik di setiap titik pengukuran. Daya hisap aktual dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian. A9 Kompressor™ diuji tanpa pipa teleskopik atau nosel apa pun.

Gambar grafis menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter dan Axial Turbo Cyclone. Selain itu, kepala vakum dan bagian kepala dibuat transparan untuk menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter yang terpasang dari dalam.

Gambar grafis menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter dan Axial Turbo Cyclone. Selain itu, kepala vakum dan bagian kepala dibuat transparan untuk menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter yang terpasang dari dalam.

Menyediakan Teknologi Pembersihan yang Kuat dan Tahan Lama

Smart Inverter Motor™ dan Axial Turbo Cyclone™ menciptakan kinerja penghisapan yang kuat.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Jelajahi fitur-fitur utama mesin cuci baru Anda

Menunjukan interior mesin cuci yang lebih luas

Kapasitas besar

Menangani beban besar dalam produk yang berukuran sama

Ikon di antara ketiga bahan kain

Deep-learning AI DD™

Mengoptimalkan kinerja pencucian berdasarkan berat dan jenis kain

Indikator 39 menit dan sisi depan mesin cuci

TurboWash™ 360o

Pencucian cepat dengan semprotan multi-arah, hanya 39 menit

There's a dog lying down, an icon and a washing machine

Pengoperasian yang halus

Dirancang untuk meredam getaran dan suara bising selama pengoperasian

Kapasitas besar

Solusi Laundry dengan Kapasitas Besar

Teknologi canggih dari LG memungkinkan desain yang ringkas, termasuk tabung pencuci yang lebih besar namun lebih ramping, sehingga memberikan ruang mencuci lebih luas dalam ukuran bodi yang sama.

*Dibandingkan dengan model konvensional LG.

Deep-learning AI DD™

Dapatkan Hasil Cuci Sempurna Tanpa Repot, Berkat AI DD™

Nikmati mesin yang menggunakan pendeteksi noda dan kotoran berbasis AI untuk memilih siklus pencucian yang ideal, sehingga dapat mengurangi kerusakan agar pakaian lebih tahan lama

*Diuji oleh Intertek pada bulan Agustus 2022, siklus AI Wash dengan tingkat kotoran yang lebih sedikit pada cucian halus dibandingkan dengan siklus AI Wash dengan tingkat kotoran normal pada cucian katun normal (3 kg cucian)

*Hasil dapat bervariasi tergantung pada pakaian dan lingkungan

TurboWash™ 360o

Dapatkan cucian segar hanya dalam 39 menit

TurboWash™ 360o menyemprotkan air ke empat arah untuk memastikan pembersihan mendalam tanpa merusak kain.

*Diuji oleh Intertek pada Mei 2023. Siklus TurboWash39 dengan beban IEC 3kg.

*Hasil dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan.

*Gambar terkait hanya ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk yang sebenarnya

Pengoperasian yang halus

Rasakan pengalaman pengurangan kebisingan dan getaran

Dilengkapi dengan teknologi dan sensor gerakan untuk memberikan ketenangan dan keheningan selama proses pencucian anda

*Jumlah peredam gesekan dan penyeimbang berat mungkin berbeda tergantung pada model

*Gambar terkait hanya ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk yang sebenarnya

Steam™

Prioritaskan kesehatan anda dan atasi alergen

Siklus perawatan alergi LG menghilangkan alergen, tungau, dan bakteri untuk mencuci tanpa khawatir 

Seorang perempuan dan seorang anak berbaring di kasur sambil tersenyum

*Siklus Perawatan Alergi yang diuji oleh US Intertek mengurangi Tungau,, Alergen (Tungau Debu, Kucing, Anjing, Serbuk Sari), Bakteri, dan Jamur.

*Hasil dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan.

Pet Care

Cuci dan bilas bau dan noda hewan peliharaan

Siklus pencucian Pet Care LG memberikan kinerja pencucian yang kuat, mengatasi bau dan noda hewan peliharaan dengan pencucian suhu tinggi dan proses pembilasan empat langkah.

Seorang wanita dan seekor anjing sedang berbaring di tempat tidur

*Diuji oleh Intertek pada Maret 2024. Siklus perawatan hewan peliharaan dengan kapas seberat 1,5 kg dan menghilangkan 99% bau hewan peliharaan (Trimetilamina, Isovaleraldehid, Asam asetat, Metil merkaptan)

*Hasil dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

KAPASITAS - Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

17

DIMENSI & BERAT - Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

650x950x780

FITUR - Steam

Ya

OPSI TAMBAHAN - Wrinkle Care

Tidak

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ya

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT

Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

650x950x780

Berat (kg)

86,0

Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

950

Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

1280

MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

Warna Bodi

Essense Graphite

Tipe Pintu

Cover Tempered Glass Berwarna Hitam

KAPASITAS

Kapasitas Pengeringan Maks. (kg)

10

Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

17

KONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 jam

Tipe Display

Tombol dan Layar LCD Sentuh Sepenuhnya

Door Lock Indication

Ya

FITUR

6 Motion DD

Ya

AI DD

Ya

Tipe

Mesin Cuci Front Load Washer Dryer

End of Cycle Signal

Ya

Add Item

Ya

ezDispense

Ya

Auto Restart

Ya

Inverter DirectDrive

Ya

Sistem deteksi busa

Ya

LoadSense

Ya

Steam

Ya

Steam+

Tidak

Kaki Penyeimbang

Ya

Tabung Stainless Steel

Ya

TurboWash360˚

Ya

Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

Ya

Sensor Getaran

Ya

Tabung Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

Hanya Dingin

Level Air

Auto

Sistem Centum

Tidak

Lampu Tabung

Tidak

PROGRAM

Duvet

Tidak

Katun

Ya

Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

Tidak

AI Wash

Ya

Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

Tidak

Pencucian Otomatis

Tidak

Perawatan Bayi

Tidak

Pakaian Bayi

Tidak

Bedding Refresh

Tidak

Bed Sheets

Tidak

Cuci Dingin

Tidak

Perawatan Warna

Tidak

Katun+

Tidak

Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

Tidak

Cucian Lembut

Tidak

Double Rinse

Tidak

Unduh Siklus

Ya

Down Jacket

Tidak

Dress Shirts

Tidak

Dry Only

Ya

Perawatan Mudah

Tidak

Eco 40-60

Tidak

Penanganan Lembut

Tidak

Higienis

Tidak

Intensive 60

Tidak

Jeans

Tidak

Kain Bahan Campuran

Tidak

One Shirt

Tidak

Outdoor

Tidak

Pet Care Wash

Tidak

Quick 14 (Speed 14)

Tidak

Kecepatan 30

Tidak

Pencucian Cepat

Tidak

Quick Wash+Dry

Tidak

Rainy Days

Tidak

Penyegaran

Tidak

Rinse Only

Ya

Bilas+Putar

Ya

School Uniforms

Tidak

Pencucian Senyap

Tidak

Single Garments

Tidak

Perawatan Kulit

Tidak

Sleeve Hems and Collars

Tidak

Small Load

Tidak

Smart Rinse

Tidak

Spin Only

Ya

Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

Tidak

Perawatan Noda

Tidak

Penyegaran Uap

Tidak

Towels

Tidak

Pembersihan Tabung

Ya

TurboWash 39

Ya

TurboWash 49

Tidak

TurboWash 59

Tidak

Cuci+Keringkan

Tidak

Wash Only

Ya

Wol (Tangan/Wol)

Tidak

OPSI TAMBAHAN

Wi-Fi

Ya

Add Item

Ya

Beep On/Off

Ya

Child Lock

Ya

Delay End

Ya

Pra Pencucian

Ya

Remote Start

Ya

Bilas

5 Kali

Bilas + Spin

Ya

Rinse+

Tidak

Spin

5 Level

Steam

Tidak

Suhu

Dingin/20/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Ya

TurboWash

Ya

Cuci

Ya

Wrinkle Care

Tidak

ColdWash

Tidak

Level Detergen

Ya

Lampu Tabung

Tidak

Pemberihan Nosel ezDispense

Ya

Level Pelembut

Ya

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ya

Unduh Siklus

Ya

Monitoring Energi

Ya

Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

Ya

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ya

Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

Ya

Penyandingan Cerdas

Ya

OPSI/AKSESORI

Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

Tidak

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI & BERAT (TOWER)

Dimensi Produk (WxHxD mm)

255 x 1009 x 297

Berat (kg)

9,7

FITUR (CLEANER)

Teknologi Kompressor

Ya

Smart Inverter Motor

Ya

Tipe

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

FITUR (TOWER)

Nano LED

Tidak

NOZZLE

LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

Tidak

KINERJA (CLEANER)

Daya Hisap Maksimal (W)

220

KINERJA (TOWER)

Konsumsi Daya (W) (Cleaning)

1700

Waktu Siklus Kosong (s)

45

Konsumsi Daya (A) (Charging)

0,4

Konsumsi Daya (A) (Cleaning)

9,0

