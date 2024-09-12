Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mesin Cuci LG 24kg + LG NeoChef Microwave Grill Inverter

  • Pembelian produk ini akan mendapatkan Microwave gratis! Promo berlaku hingga 30 Juni 2024. Stok terbatas!

  • Gratis Pengiriman ke Jabodetabek, Surabaya, Semarang, Medan! Dapatkan gratis instalasi oleh Team Expert LG.

Mesin Cuci LG 24kg + LG NeoChef Microwave Grill Inverter

F2724SV.FMH65

Mesin Cuci LG 24kg + LG NeoChef Microwave Grill Inverter

F2724SVRB

Mesin Cuci LG 24kg, Front Loading dengan Steam™ - Inverter Direct Drive
Tampak depan NeoChef™ Microwave Grill inverter 25 Lt(MH6565DIS)

MH6565DIS

NeoChef™ Microwave Grill inverter 25 Lt
AI DD™

Perawatan Cerdas, 18% Lebih Baik Menjaga Pakaian

Menggunakan big data dari kumpulan pengalaman penggunaan mesin cuci, AI DD™ menawarkan performa mencuci paling optimal untuk perawatan pakaian.

Lebih Hemat Waktu, Lebih Banyak Waktu Luang

Teknologi TurboWash™ membersihkan baju Anda dalam 49 menit. Kurangi waktu untuk mencuci, manfaatkan untuk kegiatan berkualitas lainnya!

TurboWash™

Mencuci Lebih Cepat dan Bersih dengan TurboWash

Cuci pakaian favoritmu dengan waktu singkat

6MotionDD

Pencucian Optimal untuk Setiap Jenis Bahan Pakaian

Setiap cucian tidak hanya mempunyai satu jenis kain saja. Jadi Anda bisa mencucinya dengan 6 cara berbeda yang cocok untuk semua jenis pakaian.

Lebih Tahan Lama

Pintu tempered glass memastikan ketahanan lebih lama.

Sederhana, Serbaguna, LG NeoChef™

Menayangkan LG Neochef™ yang ditempatkan di dapur.

LG Smart Inverter

Nikmati Makanan Lezat dengan Pemanasan yang Merata dan Memasak Secara Cepat

Setiap hidangan yang Anda siapkan akan terasa lebih enak karena dimasak lebih merata dan menyeluruh, yang akan mengunci rasanya.
Pemanasan & Pencairan Merata

Tidak Khawatir dengan Pastel yang Beku dan Terlalu Panas

Smart Inverter mengontrol suhu dengan tepat untuk memanaskan makanan dan mencairkan es secara merata.
Memasak Cepat

Memasak Lebih Cepat Nikmati Lebih Banyak

Daya memasak yang mendetail mendistribusikan panas ke berbagai jenis makanan 1,5 kali lebih cepat.

LG Infrared Heating™

Buat Berbagai Hidangan yang Lebih Sehat

Buat kegiatan memasak Anda menjadi sederhana dan menyenangkan dengan suhu yang sesuai untuk berbagai masakan agar masakan Anda menjadi sehat.

Ini adalah ikon memanggang

Memanggang

Ini adalah ikon fermentasi

Menggoreng

Ini adalah ikon fermentasi

Fermentasi

Ini adalah ikon mengukus

Mengukus

Renyah di Luar & Berair di Dalam

Infrared Heating™ membuat hidangan Anda renyah dan berair secara bersamaan di samping mempertahankan aroma dan rasa aslinya.

    Nikmati Gorengan dengan Cara yang Sehat

    Kini Anda bisa menikmati gorengan sehat dengan sedikit lemak,yang dimasak dengan panggangan dan bukan merendamnya dalam minyak.

    Yogurt Buatan Rumah yang Mudah

    Memasak dengan suhu lebih rendah akan membantu Anda membuat yogurt buatan sendiri yang sehat dengan mudah.

      Sayuran Kukus Sehat yang Sederhana

      Anda juga dapat memasak hidangan kukus dengan mudah menggunakan aksesori kukus.

        Menunjukkan steak yang dipanggang menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan irisan kentang goreng yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan yogurt yang difermentasi menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan makanan kukus yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan steak yang dipanggang menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan irisan kentang goreng yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan yogurt yang difermentasi menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan makanan kukus yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
        Menunjukkan steak yang dipanggang menggunakan LG NeoChef™
          Menunjukkan irisan kentang goreng yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
          Menunjukkan yogurt yang difermentasi menggunakan LG NeoChef™
            Menunjukkan makanan kukus yang dimasak menggunakan LG NeoChef™
              *Aksesori kukus dapat berbeda-beda tergantung pada negara dan model produknya.

              *Semua video dan gambar yang ditampilkan di atas hanya untuk ilustrasi.
              *Produk sebenarnya dapat berbeda-beda karena penyempurnaan produk.
              *Ketersediaan produk dapat berbeda-beda tergantung negara.

              Fitur Ramah Pengguna

              Fungsi yang Sangat Berpusat pada Kenyamanan Pengguna

              Menunjukkan tangan yang sedang menyeka sisi dalam LG Neochef™

              EasyClean™

              EasyClean™ menyediakan cara yang cepat dan nyaman untuk membersihkan oven Anda.

              Menunjukkan meja putar dengan 8 titik stabil.

              Piring Berputar Stabil

              Menunjukkan LG Neochef™ yang lampu led bagian dalamnya menyala.

              Lampu LED yang 3 Kali Lebih Terang

              Menunjukkan piring besar yang dimasukkan ke dalam LG Neochef™.

              Ukuran Kecil, Kapasitas Besar.

              Dimension (mm)

              Spesifikasi Utama

              Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

              24

              Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

              700 x 990 x 830

              Steam

              Ya

              Wrinkle Care

              Tidak

              ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

              Ya

              Semua Spesifikasi

              DIMENSI & BERAT

              Lebar Produk dengan pintu terbuka 90˚ (L'' mm)

              1460

              Dimensi Produk (PxTxL mm)

              700 x 990 x 830

              Berat (kg)

              92,0

              Lebar Produk dari penutup belakang ke pintu (L' mm)

              830

              MATERIAL & TAMPILAN LUAR

              Warna Bodi

              Black Steel

              Tipe Pintu

              Cover Tempered Glass Berwarna Hitam

              KAPASITAS

              Kapasitas Pencucian Maks. (kg)

              24

              KONTROL & DISPLAY

              Delay Timer

              3-19 jam

              Tipe Display

              Dial + Touch LED

              Door Lock Indication

              Ya

              FITUR

              6 Motion DD

              Ya

              AI DD

              Ya

              Tipe

              Mesin Cuci Front Load

              End of Cycle Signal

              Ya

              Add Item

              Ya

              ezDispense

              Ya

              Auto Restart

              Ya

              Inverter DirectDrive

              Ya

              Sistem deteksi busa

              Ya

              LoadSense

              Ya

              Steam

              Ya

              Steam+

              Tidak

              Kaki Penyeimbang

              Ya

              Tabung Stainless Steel

              Ya

              TurboWash360˚

              Ya

              Tabung Bagian Dalam Emboss

              Ya

              Sensor Getaran

              Ya

              Tabung Lifter

              Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

              Suplai air (Panas/Dingin)

              Hanya Dingin

              Level Air

              Auto

              Sistem Centum

              Tidak

              Lampu Tabung

              Ya

              Dual Dry

              Tidak

              TurboWash

              Ya

              PROGRAM

              Duvet

              Ya

              Katun

              Ya

              Perawatan Pakaian Bayi

              Tidak

              Anti Alergi (mesin cuci)

              Ya

              Pencucian Otomatis

              Tidak

              Perawatan Bayi

              Ya

              Pakaian Bayi

              Tidak

              Cuci Dingin

              Tidak

              Perawatan Warna

              Ya

              Katun+

              Tidak

              Pencucian Pakaian Warna Gelap

              Tidak

              Cucian Lembut

              Tidak

              Unduh Siklus

              Ya

              Tiriskan + Keringkan

              Tidak

              Perawatan Mudah

              Tidak

              Eco 40-60

              Tidak

              Penanganan Lembut

              Tidak

              Higienis

              Ya

              Intensive 60

              Tidak

              Kain Bahan Campuran

              Tidak

              Outdoor

              Tidak

              Kecepatan 30

              Tidak

              Pencucian Cepat

              Tidak

              Penyegaran

              Tidak

              Bilas+Putar

              Ya

              Pencucian Senyap

              Ya

              Perawatan Kulit

              Tidak

              Kecepatan 14

              Tidak

              Cuci Cepat+Keringkan

              Tidak

              Pakaian Olahraga (Pakaian Aktif)

              Ya

              Perawatan Noda

              Ya

              Penyegaran Uap

              Tidak

              Pembersihan Tabung

              Ya

              TurboWash 39

              Tidak

              TurboWash 49

              Tidak

              TurboWash 59

              Tidak

              Cuci+Keringkan

              Tidak

              Wol (Tangan/Wol)

              Ya

              OPSI TAMBAHAN

              Wi-Fi

              Ya

              Add Item

              Ya

              Beep On/Off

              Ya

              Child Lock

              Ya

              Delay End

              Ya

              Pra Pencucian

              Tidak

              Remote Start

              Ya

              Bilas

              5 Kali

              Bilas + Spin

              Tidak

              Rinse+

              Tidak

              Spin

              5 Level

              Steam

              Ya

              Suhu

              Dingin/30/40/60/95℃

              Tub Clean

              Tidak

              TurboWash

              Ya

              Cuci

              Ya

              Wrinkle Care

              Tidak

              ColdWash

              Tidak

              Level Detergen

              Tidak

              Lampu Tabung

              Tidak

              Pemberihan Nosel ezDispense

              Tidak

              Level Pelembut

              Tidak

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              Smart Diagnosis

              Ya

              Unduh Siklus

              Ya

              Monitoring Energi

              Ya

              Remote Start dan Monitor Siklus

              Tidak

              ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

              Ya

              Bimbingan Pembersihan Tabung

              Ya

              Penyandingan Cerdas

              Ya

              OPSI/AKSESORI

              Kompatibel dengan LG TWINWash

              Tidak

              BARCODE

              Barcode

              8806091937681

              Capacity
              25L
              Dimension Exterior (W x H x D) mm
              476 x 272 x 389
              Finishing Color
              Black
              Type
              Grill

              SPESIFIKASI DASAR

              Warna Pintu

              Black

              Desain Pintu

              One-body

              EasyClean

              Ya

              Warna Casing Luar

              Black

              Kapasitas Oven (L)

              25

              Tipe

              Grill

              FITUR KENYAMANAN

              Tambahkan 30 Detik

              Ya

              Child Lock

              Ya

              Alarm Tanda Selesai

              Ya

              EasyClean

              Ya

              Pengaturan Waktu

              Ya

              FITUR MICROWAVE OVEN

              Konsumsi Daya Grill (W)

              900

              Konsumsi Daya Microwave (W)

              1150

              Keluaran Daya Microwave (W)

              1000

              Kapasitas Oven (L)

              25

              Smart Inverter

              Ya

              Ukuran Turntable (mm)

              292

              FITUR KONTROL

              Display Kontrol

              White LED

              Tipe Kontrol

              Touch & Dial

              DIMENSI/BERAT

              Dimensi Ruang (P x T x L) (mm)

              322 x 228 x 335

              Dimensi Kemasan (P x T x L) (mm)

              540 x 294 x 417

              Dimensi Produk (P x T x L) (mm)

              476 x 272 x 389

              Berat Produk (kg)

              9

              MODE MEMASAK

              Air Fry

              Ya

              Auto Cook

              Ya

              Auto Reheat

              Ya

              Defrost

              Ya

              Grill

              Ya

              Inverter Defrost

              Ya

              Proof

              Ya

              Menghangatkan

              Ya

              DESAIN/TAMPILAN LUAR

              Warna Pintu

              Black

              Desain Kaca Pintu

              Ya

              Warna Casing Luar

              Black

              DAYA / NILAI UKUR

              Catu Daya yang Diperlukan (Volt/Hz)

              220/50

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              SmartDiagnosis

              Ya

              AKSESORI

              Rak Tinggi (ea)

              1

              Rotate Ring (Ea)

              1

              Rotate Shaft (Ea)

              1

              Panduan bagi Pengguna (ea)

              1

