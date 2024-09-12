Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM RNC9

RNC9

LG XBOOM RNC9

(0)
front view

Sudut pandang rendah dari sisi kanan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Dan layar TV menghasilkan adegan konser



Rasakan suara pesta yang meriah

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, dan fitur menyenangkan lainnya yang menghadirkan ritme kuat yang akan membuat pesta semakin meriah

LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan sisi kiri mendekat ke depan di atas latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara bulatan ungu muncul dari woofer

Meningkatkan double super bass

Memberikan musik double boost

Membuat pesta jadi lebih menyenangkan - LG RNC9 memberikan pengalaman bass yang membuat pesta semakin meriah.

Party  Lighting

Hidupkan lantai dansa

Lampu LED yang bervariasi dan berganti-ganti sesuai dengan rhytm dari irama irama yang menambah kemeriahan pesta

Rasakan pestanya
Party Strobe

Sinkronkan dengan irama dari smartphone anda

Tambahkan cahaya ke pesta. Hubungkan hingga tiga smartphone. angkat atau letakkan ponsel Anda di dudukan saat lampu belakangnya berkedip seiring dengan musik.

Tampilan close-up bagian atas LG RNC9. Dua smartphone berkedip melayang di sekitarnya. Ada persamaan warna-warni di belakang speaker.

*Fitur ini hanya bekerja di android.

Seorang pria memainkan dj deck

Ambil alih lantai dansa melalui DJ App

Buat pestanya lebih meriah. Terapkan efek suara langsung dari Aplikasi DJ di Android atau iOS, atau kendalikan DJ Pad di speaker.

Seorang pria memegang smartphone yang menunjukan applikasi DJ

*Update app ini akan tersedia.

Connectivity

Lebih banyak cara untuk menikmati 'party'

Hubungkan ke input gitar dan buat ruangan bergetar. Atau gunakan USB dan radio untuk memutar musik.

Adegan konser. Ikon konektivitas ditampilkan di bawah gambar.

Karaoke Star

Nyanyikan dengan keras dan jelas

Sesuaikan volume musik dan mikrofon secara terpisah, kurangi vokal trek dengan Voice Canceller, dan sesuaikan musik dengan suara Anda dengan Key Changer.

*microphone tidak termasuk.
**Suara vokal adalah volume mikrofon untuk suara Anda sendiri.

Wireless Party Link

Tingkatkan kesenangannya

Hubungkan dua LG XBOOM RNC9 secara nirkabel untuk menggandakan output suara. Suara yang lebih besar berarti memiliki 1 arti — pesta yang lebih baik dan lebih menyenangkan.

Party Saver

Hidupkan kembali kesenangan bersama teman-teman

Rekam playlist dan DJ mix Anda ke USB, sehingga Anda dapat mendengarkannya kembali kapan saja. Copy ke USB lain, atau bahkan kirimkan ke teman melalui Bluetooth®.

*Tidak ada penyimpanan internal.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Bagikan playlist di 1 applikasi

Pasangkan tiga perangkat secara bersamaan melalui Aplikasi XBOOM. Gunakan perangkat apa pun yang terhubung untuk mengontrol daftar putar dengan lancar tanpa gangguan pada musik. Dapatkan di Google Play atau App Store.

Sebuah smartphone menggunakan LG XBOOM RNC9 dengan dua smartphone lainnya berdampingan di sebelah sebelahnya. Logo Bluetooth ditampilkan di antara dua belas smartphone.

*update applikasi akan tersedia.

Sinkronisasi Suara TV

Rasakan keseruan pertunjukan live

Hubungkan RNC9 ke TV LG Anda melalui kabel optik atau Bluetooth® untuk menikmati suara yang lebih mengesankan, suara memenuhi ruangan

Hubungkan ke TV LG Anda melalui kabel optik atau Bluetooth® untuk menikmati suara yang lebih mengesankan, suara memenuhi ruangan

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Berat Seluruh

    26.5kg

  • Berat Bersih

    22.5kg

AKSESORIS

  • Kartu Garansi

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ya

  • Dolby Digital

    Dolby Audio

  • SBC

    Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Version

    Ya

  • Optikal

    Ya

  • USB

    Ya (2 input)

KENYAMANAN

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

  • Listrik

    Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

  • Banyak Titik

    Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

    Ya

  • Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

    Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    Carton: 487 x 1140 x 396 (mm)

  • Pengeras Suara

    Main : 330 x 1056 x 368 (mm)

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App Only)

  • Suara Pengeras

    Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo

  • Standar

    User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
    (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Bluetooth (4.0)

  • Daya Keluar

    Narrow : 200-240V 50/60Hz
    Wide : 110-240V 50/60Hz

KONSUMSI DAYA

  • Mode Daya Menyala

    Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
    Bluetooth Auto Function Change

PENGERAS SUARA

  • Tweeter Unit Ukuran

    1"

  • Tweeter Unit Tipe

    Speaker System : 2 Way 4 Speaker
    Tweeter Unit : 1"x2

  • Woofer Unit

    8"x2

