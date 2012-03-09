We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Jangan Lewatkan. Hanya Dua Hari LG Service Bus Ada di Kawasan Taman Mini Indonesia Indah
Pada tanggal 10 & 11 Maret 2012 LG Service Bus ada depan Museum Purna Bhakti Pertiwi, Pintu Gerbang Taman Mini Indonesia Indah. Ini merupakan penawaran menarik bagi konsumen, hanya dengan membawa produk LG yang ingin deperbaiki konsumen mendapatkan beberapa keuntungan:
- Gratis Ongkos Perbaikan untuk produk yg di bwa ke BUS
- Mechandise untuk konsumen yang memebawa produk LG ke BUS
- Diskon harga untuk penggantian spare part
- Mencoba produk-produk LG terbaru
- Sebelumnya
Peluncuran LG Service Bus 30/01/2012
- Berikutnya
https://www.lg.com/id/support/pemberitahuan-dukungan/IDNTC120829100201/ isCopied
paste