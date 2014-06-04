We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2014 LG Contact Center Service Excellent Award
2014 LG Contact Center Service Excellent Award
Tanggal 3 April di Hotel Mulia Jakarta, Customer Information Center LG Electronics Indonesia untuk kesekian kalinya kembali membawa pulang penghargaan “Excellent Service Performance” untuk kategori Electronics Household Industries selama 6 tahun berturut- turut dan untuk kedua kalinya kita dapat mempertahankan “Excelent Service Performance” untuk kategori Mobile Phone/ Smartphone.
Menariknya, tahun ini LG memperoleh penghargaan “Good Service Performance” untuk kategori e-mail Customer Service. Kategori ini merupakan salah satu kategori baru yang ikut serta di monitoring sebagai penilaian eksistensi Customer Service kepada konsumen. Penilaian kategori ini ini didasarkan pada 2 customer touch point, yaitu: enabling (feasibility, accessibility & availability) dan enjoying ( system and procedure and people).
- Sebelumnya
- Berikutnya
https://www.lg.com/id/support/pemberitahuan-dukungan/IDNTC140604104040/ isCopied
paste